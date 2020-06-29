Garmin India Announces Jasjit Singh As ‘Golf Ambassador’ Ahead Of Unveiling Next Line Up Of Smartwatches

Makers of what is arguably one of the most desired sports and smartwatches, Garmin India, today announced golf professional and coach Jasjit Singh as its new ‘Golf Ambassador’ with the aim of clubbing experience with technology in bringing its next line of smartwatches and laser range finders dedicated to golf. Jasjit is the first Indian to get a degree in Golf Management from Florida, USA in 1997.

This association brings a new beginning for Garmin in motivating the golfing community of the country with advanced technology in serving the needs of the golfers who wish to have smart gadgets for accuracy, game analysis and correct techniques. In this journey, Jasjit’s expertise and knowledge will further help in providing the right direction to the golfers of all spheres.

Commenting on the new association, Mr Ali Rizvi, Director of Garmin India said, “I am very pleased that we have associated with Mr Jasjit Singh as our official Golf Ambassador who is the master of this premium sport. Garmin’s smartwatches have always been a great companion to the players in calculating accuracy, techniques and fitness on the ground. Our upcoming model will bring a new experience and next-gen features for golfing enthusiasts. Under Jasjit’s supervision, I am sure we will take the sport to great heights. I am looking forward to a fruitful year ahead with this new partnership.”

On the announcement, Golf Professional, Mr Jasjit Singh said, “It’s a privilege to be associated with GARMIN, a technology leader worldwide, in an age where the new normal seems to be tech-driven. Garmin technology provides tools to golfers, which improves the performance of golfers considerably. Garmin smartwatches & laser range finders have been a game-changer in this space. I am looking forward to this partnership which will infuse tech with technique, with the help of Garmin products.”

Also Read: Porsche And Its Flat Engine Tradition: What Makes These Engines Special?

Currently, Mr Jasjit Singh is working as a Teaching Professional at The Delhi Golf Club, New Delhi. He has also been the former ‘National Coach & High-Performance Manager- Team India’ 2013-2015. He also has run Indian Golf Union’s – Golf Coaching programs in different parts of the country at Grass Root Levels and has had various corporate associations with Adani Group, Callaway Golf, Jaypee Group, ITC, Citibank, Reebok, Oakley, BMW, Golf Digest etc.