Gallops Autohaus to Represent BMW in Rajkot

BMW India recently announced the launch of its ultramodern BMW Facility ‘NEXT’ in Rajkot. Gallops Autohaus now represents BMW with a fully-fledged integrated retail and service facility. Based on the latest BMW Facility NEXT concept, the new facility showcases the exclusive range of both new and pre-owned BMW cars. It is located at Gondal Road, Survey No.390. Plot No. 611, Rajkot, Gujarat 360004. The facility is headed by Mr. Tanuj Pugalia, Dealer Principal, Gallops Autohaus. Gallops Autohaus also represents BMW India with sales and service touchpoints in Ahmedabad.

More details

BMW Facility NEXT concept represents the next evolution of BMW dealer network. It is designed to stimulate an emotional connect with consumers across all touchpoints.

Official statement

Mr. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India, said, “BMW India is committed towards offering an immersive brand experience and create unparalleled customer delight. BMW Facility NEXT framework is a true reflection of this philosophy. Gujarat has always been a very important market for us and has immense growth potential. Gallops Autohaus has been a strong BMW partner in the region and today, we strengthen our relationship further by appointing them as a dealer partner in Rajkot – one of the fast emerging markets in western India.”

Mr. Tanuj Pugalia, Dealer Principal, Gallops Autohaus said, “We are delighted to represent BMW with an innovative BMW Facility NEXT in Rajkot. This unique format, strategic location and our expertise in the premium automotive market will help us offer customers and prospects in saurashtra region an unrivalled BMW ownership and service experience. We are confident to play a significant role in the growing success story of BMW in India.”

Dealership

The new facility is spread across a massive area of approximately 26,250 sq. ft. and comprises of two levels – vehicle display area, BMW Premium Selection display area and workshop section. The showroom displays six BMW cars along with an Experience Zone. An interactive Virtual Product Presentation (VPP) displayed on a large screen along with a car configurator helps customers to evaluate and select their dream car as per their choice. The customer lounge offers a relaxed ambience for customers to enjoy a cup of the finest coffee and discuss various aspects of owning a BMW vehicle with sales executives.

Workshop

The state-of-the-art workshop comprises of nine service bays (including mechanical, body and paint) and is well-appointed with the latest tools and equipment. Existing BMW customers can book vehicle service online as per their preferred date and time, details of service required along with pick up and drop details. Service cost estimates details are sent for approval using BMW Smart Video. The facility also offers BMW Smart Repair service for quick repairs. Secure online payments for services availed additionally offers complete peace of mind. The entire aftersales service staff has undergone rigorous training and certified at BMW Group India’s Training Centre in Gurugram.

BMW Premium Selection

BMW Premium Selection has a two-car display and offers the finest range of pre-owned BMW vehicles that are carefully selected and comprehensively examined for quality. Every vehicle comes with a full, detailed history of servicing, maintenance and repairs. With the industry-leading Virtual Product Presentation (VPP), customers can easily check current vehicle stock, obtain all information such as current mileage, retail price, car specifications and dealer contact data. Additionally, the user-friendly interface offers visitors a broad range of search functionalities to select their favourite vehicle. A range of individual and attractive financing options are available for BPS vehicles. A dedicated team of finance and insurance consultants offer personalised advice and provide suitable financing options as per customers’ needs. Customers can choose a trade-in offer for a fair exchange value, hassle-free documentation and evaluation of vehicle at their doorsteps.

The latest range of BMW Lifestyle Collection and accessories are available for automotive enthusiasts. The accessories include a comprehensive range of original parts and equipment. It includes numerous inspiring products and exciting styles such as the new BMW M Collection, BMW Motorsport Heritage Collection, BMW i Collection, BMW Golfsport Collection, Montblanc for BMW Special Edition, BMW Bike Collection and the BMW Iconic Collection.

The facility diligently follows complete sanitisation process of its premises, workshop tools, equipment and display cars.