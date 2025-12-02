Riders Music Festival 2026 Is Returning Bigger Than Ever — New Zones, Track Day, FMX Stunts & Major Artist Lineup

Riders Music Festival is coming back in February 2026, and this time, it feels much bigger and more relaxed in its vibe. Red FM has confirmed the dates of the festival to be on 21-22 February at The Great India Place, Noida, and the plan is clearly to turn it into a full riding-and-music weekend instead of a one-night event.
Before announcing the dates, Red FM actually hosted a high-octane sundowner event at Studio XO in Noida where they gave people an early look at what’s coming. A bunch of standout bikes were showcased there, including rare vintage motorcycles, the Ducati Panigale V2, Ducati Streetfighter V4, Kawasaki KLX 450R, Honda X-ADV 750, and even the Kawasaki Z1100. It basically acted like a teaser of the metal and performance machines that people will see at the festival.
A lot is going on around the venue this year, and the idea seems simple: give riders, music fans, creators, and even casual visitors a single place where it all comes together.
The festival is creating more spaces and small activity pockets for :
- tech zones with new gadgets
- custom and vintage motorcycle displays
- streetwear corners
- riding gear stalls
- even a second-hand superbike display.
All this makes it feel like a very relaxed, walk-around place where one can explore bikes, shop for gear, or just see what different builders and clubs are doing.
Red FM has a big run-up planned before the main weekend.
They are organizing 50+ breakfast rides across major cities and have partnered with Apex Racing Academy for a special 100 Riders Track Day at Buddh International Circuit. The event will also feature FMX stunt shows, dirt biking zones, and an international group ride to Chiang Mai.
Other new focuses for 2026 come in the form of the EV arena and better sustainability steps. As electric two-wheelers are slowly becoming the new normal in India, the organisers want to give it a proper space. RMF is also putting more attention on the growing number of women riders and wants to keep the festival inclusive and community-driven.
There was also a small note from the organisers during the announcement where Nisha Narayanan, COO and Director at Red FM, said that RMF is meant to be a space where riding culture, music and community all merge together, and that this edition is going to be bigger, more inclusive, and more connected with riders across the country.
Music remains a big part of the weekend as always. The mix will include hip-hop, indie, and even stand-up comedy. Names like Mika Singh and Harsh Gujral have already been confirmed, while more artists are expected to be announced soon.
Tickets are live on BookMyShow, and further updates would be shared on the digital channels of Red FM.
At its heart, Riders Music Festival 2026 seems simple: music, motorcycles, people, and a lot of weekend energy. With more zones, more rides, and a bigger spread across the country-this feels like the kind of event that brings together the entire riding community in a fun, laid-back manner.