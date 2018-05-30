Ford India Inaugurates New Technical Training Centre In Chennai

Ford India has inaugurated its new Technical Training Centre (TTC) in Chennai. This will be the fourth such facility run by the company to equip technicians from its dealership with future technologies and skills. Spread over 18,000 Sq. Ft, the Chennai TTC is located inside Ford’s Chennai Vehicle Assembly and Engine Plant in Chengalpattu and additionally trains 1500 technicians – taking the total number of trained technicians to 2500 per year across facilities in India.





With six classrooms, the Chennai Technical Training Center will provide technicians understanding of Ford’s current and forthcoming product and technologies, provide specialized body shop/paint repair training to enhance the quality of accident repair. The centre also features Connected Studio to facilitate online training for over 200 dealer technicians at a time across locations.

Alongside its own Technical Training Center, Ford also partners with Industrial Training Institutes (ITI) to offer exclusive Motor Mechanic Vehicle (MMV) curriculum to students. Till now, Ford has launched ASSET (Automotive Student Service Educational Training) centres across 14 cities in India including Kochi, Bangalore, Pune, Mumbai, Mohali, Chennai, Sonepat, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Kolkata Cuttack, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, and Bhopal.

Speaking on the occasion, Vinay Raina, Executive Director, Marketing, Sales and Service, Ford India, said, “Delivering a differentiated experience remains critical to all our initiatives. With state of the art training centres across India, we are not only building a strong pool of technicians but also brand ambassadors who will deliver the feels like family experience to our customers.”