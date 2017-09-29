EXCLUSIVE: Bajaj Pulsar 200NS With ABS And FI Silently Launched In India

Bajaj Auto has silently introduced the Pulsar 200NS in India with a fuel injected engine and a single channel ABS system. The Pulsar 200NS with ABS and FI has been launched in India with prices starting at INR 1.09 lakh (ex-showroom).

According to our source Simson, the new variant of the Pulsar 200NS was spotted at a local dealership. Visual updates to the Pulsar 200NS with ABS and FI are limited to the FI decals on the fuel tank.

A few other highlights of the Bajaj Pulsar 200NS include telescopic forks at the front and a monoshock unit at the rear. Braking duties are taken care of by a 280 mm disc and a 230 mm disc at the front and rear respectively.

Engine specifications on the Bajaj Pulsar 200NS remain unchanged and hence the model continues to source power from the a fuel injected version of the 199.5cc single cylinder motor that is capable of producing 23 hp and 18.3 Nm of torque. Transmission duties are handled by a six speed transmission.