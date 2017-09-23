Electric Peugeot 208 Will Be Showcased At Next Year’s Geneva Motor Show

Europe’s second largest automobile manufacturer, PSA Group has said that they will launch an electric version of the Peugeot 208, which will be unveiled at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show and will go on sale during the latter half of 2019.

In its kitty, the PSA Group has Citroën, DS, Peugeot, Vauxhall, and Opel. The group has already set its foot into the electric-vehicle club with cars like Citroën C-Zero, Peugeot iON and a slightly changed the Mitsubishi i-MiEV in 2011. The French automobile-major also shed some light on the next four year plans. PSA group will release the C4 Cactus in the early 2018 and about a year later, the group will launch an all-electric variant of the DS-3 Crossback, followed by an electric version of the car which will be released in 2020. Later this year, Peugeot will launch a plug-in hybrid version of the 5008.

While the power figures of the electric version of the 208 are still under wraps, Peugeot will use ‘PF1’ platform which we saw in the previous model, the 207.

Peugeot will challenge the Germans with the launch of DS Saloon in 2019, which will go up against the segment toppers like the Audi A4, BMW 5-Series, and Mercedes-Benz C-Class. After the separation of DS from Peugeot as a luxury brand back in 2015, this car will replace the Citroën DS-5 which was launched in 2011. As per the reports, the new DS Saloon will have a plug-in hybrid variant and an electric variant.

The PSA group with its Chinese partners, DongFeng, will bring their newly-joint developed CMP chassis. The CMP platform will offer 280 miles of range on complete electric power. The group might bring the upcoming DS-3 mated with the CMP platform.

Source: Autocar.co.uk