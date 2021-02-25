Electric Cars In India with Longest Range In 2021

India, just like the world, is witnessing the initiation of the electric revolution in the mobility sector. The IC engine powered cars are slowly, but steadily going to be replaced by their electric counterparts. Currently, India doesn’t have a lot of pure EVs and there is still a long way to go in terms of setting up the adequate infrastructure for a complete transition to electric, but we are quickly progressing towards the same, nonetheless. Additionally, almost every manufacturer has their electrification plans for the near future in place and we’ll see a lot of Electric Vehicles going forward.

Electric Cars in India 2021

But till then, here’s a list of the longest range electric vehicles in India, according to their range.

Tata Nexon Electric Vehicle

The Nexon EV features a 30.2kWh Li-ion battery paired to an electric motor rated at 129PS and 245Nm of peak performance outputs. It has a claimed range of 312 km on a single charge and the battery has an 8-year warranty along with an IP67 rating.

Overall, the Nexon EV looks similar to the standard Nexon albeit with an electric powertrain. The Nexon EV recently celebrated its 1st anniversary and currently leads the sales charts of EVs in India. Needless to say, it is one of the best electric cars in India.

Hyundai Kona Electric Car

The Hyundai Kona Electric draws power from a 39.2 kWh battery that powers an electric motor that delivers 134BHP of peak power and 395Nm of peak torque. It has four driving modes – Eco, Eco+, Comfort and Sport and comes with paddle shifters for adjusting regenerative braking. The 0-100 km/h sprint time, as claimed by the company is 9.7 seconds.

It has an ARAI certified range of 452Km whereas you can expect around 350-360Km on a single charge in real-world driving conditions. Hyundai says there are three charging options available. The 50 kW fast charger can charge the car’s battery to 80% in 57 minutes. There is also the 7.2 kW AC charger available that Hyundai says can be installed in your home. The Kona Electric is a solidly packed car and with an impressive (claimed) range of 452km, it proves to be a solid offering.

MG ZS Electric Vehicle

The ZS EV draws power from a 44.5 kWh battery pack paired with a synchronous motor. The maximum power output continues to be at 142 bhp and 353 Nm of peak torque. It has a claimed range of 419km which takes it very very close to the Hyundai Kona’s claimed one charge range of 452 km.

The 0-100 sprint time is claimed to be 8.5 seconds. MG had introduced the ZS following the launch of the Hector in India. With 419 km, it is a pretty impressive long-range car.

Tigor Electric Vehicle

Powering the Tigor EV is a 72V, 3-Phase AC induction motor. This motor gives a power output of 41 PS and 105 Nm of peak torque. While the figures may sound quite low, the electric motors still produce plenty of initial torque, making them quite quick despite having low power figures. The Tigor EV takes 12 seconds to reach 60 kmph from a standstill and has a top speed of 80 kmph.

The new long-range Tigor EV now gets a 21.5 kWh battery pack which can offer a range of 213 kms. Charging the car up to 80% will take around 6 – 8 hours with a normal charger and 1.5 – 2 hours if done with a fast charger. The claimed range on the Tigor EV is 213 km which is pretty decent considering the overall package.

Upcoming Electric Cars

Tesla Model 3

Model 3 draws power from a Li-ion battery with dual motors which digitally distribute torque to both axles as required by the conditions. It is offered in 3 variants – Standard plus, Long Range AWD and performance with 0-97 kph taking 5.3s in Standard Plus and an outrageous 3.1s in the Performance.

The range varies from 424 Km on the Standard Plus to 568 Km on Long-Range AWD while the Performance can go on for 507 km on a single charge. Tesla’s network of Superchargers across the world also helps charge up the juice in the battery, while a battery swap is also possible in the Tesla making it easier for the user. Tesla’s entry will mark a new chapter for long-range EVs in India.

Mahindra eXUV 300

Mahindra was amongst the first electric player in India with the Reva and the e2o and it is set to introduce 3 EVs in the near future. XUV 300 is a popular offering from M&M and they will be looking to replicate the same with its electric avatar and is touted to offer some serious range on a single charge. It is expected to be launched somewhere in 2022.

Tata Altroz Electric

Tata is currently the leader in the EV charts with its Nexon EV. Moreover, it looking to launch 3-4 new EVs in around 2 years of time. The ICE version of the Altroz has scored a 5-star safety rating and is a popular hatch, with its turbo variant especially. The Altroz electric would make a great addition to Tata’s EV stable and could launch in 2022.

Electric cars price in India might be a little steep comparatively but the authorities are working vigilantly towards making EVs affordably by introducing subsidies and schemes.