EICMA 2021: Royal Enfield Unveils 120th Anniversary Limited-Edition 650 Twins!

Royal Enfield has just taken the wraps off its 120th-year anniversary edition of their popular 650 twin motorcycles- the Interceptor 650 and the Continental 650 on the occasion of its 120th year anniversary. Only 480 units of this limited anniversary edition will be available globally and only 120 units have been distributed across India, Europe, America, and South-East Asia. In India, the twins will be available for purchase through the brand’s website on 6th December.

What’s new?

The twins get a black-chrome tank color scheme, which has been developed in-house. The twins also get unique, handcrafted, die-cast brass tank badges. Both the bikes get completely blacked-out components including engine, silencer, and other elements. The 120th anniversary 650 twins get a brass badge on them.

These badges were made in collaboration with the ‘SirpiSenthil’ family who are multi-generational artisans from the temple town of Kumbakonam, Tamil Nadu, India. Other design details include hand-painted pinstripes. The badge not only looks but also has a function. It has a unique serial number which indicates whether it is one of the 60 unique motorcycles in any of the four regions mentioned around the world. There’s also a side panel decal that pays a special homage to the brand’s 120 years. The brand is also offering a range of accessories for both such as flyscreens, engine guards, heel guards, touring, and bar end mirrors in black.

Official statement

Speaking on the launch, Siddhartha Lal, Managing Director of Eicher Motors Ltd. said, “Few brands can celebrate the kind of legacy and history that Royal Enfield has enjoyed over the last century and a lot of this legacy is from the immense love the brand has received from riders through the ages.

There was simply no better way of celebrating this milestone than sharing a piece of it with our consumers around the world. We are delighted to bring the 120th Anniversary Edition 650 Twin motorcycles to enthusiasts around the world, and share the brand’s legacy with them. Both the Interceptor and the Continental GT are hugely successful around the world today, as they were in the 1960s, and truly represent our heritage of making simple and enjoyable motorcycles”