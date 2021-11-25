EICMA 2021: Honda Africa Twin Gets Subtle Changes

EICMA is one of the largest platforms for two-wheeler manufacturers. It provides a stage for all new and already revealed models from any brand to be showcased live, in front of the people. Honda has also showcased its 2022 iteration of the Africa Twins at the EICMA – 2021. Though the bike had been revealed in mid-2021, it is now that we get to see it live.

The Honda Africa Twin has had a long life of more than 30-years from the day of its first appearance. It is a real living legend, and while there is a lot that can be learned from this bike, there isn’t much that can be changed about it. Keeping that in mind Honda has made only subtle changes in the design and some functional updates to the bike.

Design

By and large, the design of this bike is the same as its predecessor. The ride still gets the same slim and aerodynamic look, with the new elements being limited to new graphics and a new windscreen. The windscreen is slightly shorter and is 5-way adjustable. This helps with increased visibility. We get to see the same Twin LED headlights and DRLs that look like the eyes of a beast.

The upper body cowling is now wrapped in new decals called the “Big Logo” for the standard version and “Cracked Terrain” for the Adventure Sport model. Now even the standard variant comes equipped with an aluminum rear rack as standard. Handguards also come as standard.

Performance

The engine is now a more powerful unit with a 1,084cc SOHC 8-valve parallel-twin liquid-cooled engine that puts out max power of 100BHP @ 7,500 rpm and 105Nm of max torque @ 6,250 rpm. This comes mated to the Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) that has now been updated and gives a better clutch release for the first two gears, which helps in much smoother power delivery from a standing start and at low speeds.

It gets a Showa 45mm cartridge-type inverted telescopic fork with dial-style preload adjuster and DF adjustments, 230mm stroke, and a Monoblock aluminum swing arm with Pro-Link with SHOWA gas-charged damper, hydraulic dial-style preload adjuster and rebound damping adjustments, 240 mm rear-wheel travel. The bike has a ground clearance of 250mm. Braking duties are performed by, two 310mm brake discs upfront and a 256mm disc at the back.

Features

It also gets a 6.5-inch TFT touch screen multi-information display that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It also gets hands-free Bluetooth connectivity and a USB charging port.

