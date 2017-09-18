Don’t Miss Carbon Racing Inc’s Custom Aircraft Grade Aluminium Panniers

Aluminium luggage panniers are crucial piece of equipment, especially if you’re going to explore the wilderness. Quality stuff from well-known brands like Givi ticks all the right boxes except one, the pricing. Almost all the premium brands cost a massive amount which only a select can afford. Most of us have to rely on local brands and one that recently caught our attention is Carbon Racing Inc. These guys have created something special which, in its prototype stage, looks at par with the products offered by the international brands.

Bangalore based Carbon Racing Inc is currently testing their new Aluminium Panniers which recently returned after a long trip. It was tested on the Royal Enfield Himalayan and is now undergoing evaluation on the Bajaj Dominar 400. Their creation is not limited to just the panniers or specific brand of motorcycles. They’ll be bringing an entire range of Aluminium Panniers, Aluminium Top Boxes and Specific Mounting Kits for most of the bikes available in India. The upcoming products would be tested with the recently made mounting kit for Dominar, and later on other bikes over fair distances and different terrains. Moreover, they’re also testing the feasibility to make ABS plastic panniers and top boxes for the even more budget conscious motorcyclists.

Carbon Racing Inc aims to compete with brands like Hepco Becker, Givi and the likes in terms of quality, but not the pricing. The brand claims to use Aircraft Grade Aluminium of 2.5mm all around and 3MM additional plate on the mounting side of the panniers. In comparison, they add, Hepco Becker uses 1.5mm thick Aluminium in their Xplorer Series and Givi uses 2mm thick aluminium in their Outback Series.

Here are the specifications of the first prototype, as listed on their Facebook page:

Made from Aircraft Grade Aluminium of 2.5mm All around and 3MM additional plate on the mounting side

Injection Molded ABS Plastic corner covers which will serve as guards for the edges also as an accent piece

Robotic welding for the corners

Surface finished in Brushed Metallic texture, and anodized and added a glossy lacquer top coat to protect the anodized layer

Stainless Steel locks with Stainless steel Latches. Tumbled and plated for the texture

Quick Lock and Release system for the Panniers which works with a single key operation

Bike specific mounts will be made for most of the bikes available in India

Laser Engraved Company Logo

Additions being added.

Handles

Bungee ties

Additional ABS Plastic Padding to the bottom of the box to enhance the protection

Check out more updates about their upcoming products and, in case you want to buy one, their contact details on the official Facebook Page.