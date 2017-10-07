Did The New Bajaj Dominar 400 Advertisement Take A Dig At Royal Enfield Fans?

Bajaj Dominar 400’s Haathi Mat Paalo advertisement took a subtle dig at the thumpers which obviously did not go down too well with the fans and aficionados of the competing brand. Some Royal Enfield fans took the social media to express their anger while a select few replied to the advertisement with a video of their own. In latest news, Bajaj is back with another promotional video for the Dominar 400 and it seems that they’ve done it again, subtly.

The video, titled as “Dominar Vs Social media Episode 1: Hyper-performance Vs Hyper tweet”, which was published on October 6, 2017, has already crossed 1.1 million views. “We’re putting the #Dominar400 to the test to prove its #Hyperriding capabilities against an opponent that’s just as fast and dynamic as it is, social media. In the 1st episode, the Dominar is ready to unleash its Hyper-performance by taking on a Hyper tweet in a race to 140,” says the video description.

The video shows a battle between the acceleration of the Bajaj Dominar 400 against the typing speed of a netizen. Who wins the competition? Check it out in the video below:

