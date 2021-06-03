Did Someone Order An MG Sportscar? Meet the MG6 XPower!

To mark the launch of the production version of the MG XPOWER concept, MG pulled the covers off the MG6 XPOWER for its global reveal. The MG6 XPOWER derives its name from the MG6 saloon and is a modern interpretation of MG’s racing DNA. Though the launch date is still not clear we get a clear understanding of what the hot coupe has to offer.

More Details

The MG6 XPOWER pays homage to MG’s racing heritage which is over a hundred years old. The MG6 XPOWER is a mean-looking four-door coupe that gets a wide-body design and an aero package.

Exterior

With eye-catching and unique sport design elements, the MG6 XPOWER has an overpowering look with an ultra-wide body design and an aerodynamic body kit. Its sleek character lines and lower posture are perfectly complemented by a carbon fibre rear spoiler. The blackened tail light adopts the exclusive “X” shape, which is highly recognizable while the double pneumatic diffusers further enhance the sportiness.

Interior

The interiors of the MG6 XPOWER are wrapped in premium leather with contrast green and grey highlights. The three-spoke multifunctional steering wheel is covered in Alcantara leather. The side panels have a premium finish and are covered with high-end suede materials. The centre of the dash houses the large touch-screen infotainment system. The XPOWER logo is slapped on various parts of the car.

Performance

Under the hood, there is a 1.5L Trophy direct-injection turbocharged engine complemented by a high power permanent magnet synchronous motor which produces a massive 305 PS and a peak torque of 405 Nm. As claimed by MG, the car can be propelled to 100 kmph in just 6 seconds. The engine is mated to a 10-speed EDU intelligent electric drive gearbox that delivers a faster shift response, higher transmission efficiency and a significant improvement in driving performance. On the wheels are the Michelin sourced Pilot Sport CUP2 performance semi-hot melt pattern tyres. The stopping power comes from the race-grade 920E 6-piston callipers. The newly designed floating brake disc is matched with the newly upgraded front and rear calliper brake system to achieve a high-efficiency and high-precision braking effect, achieving the performance at 33 meters from 100 kmph to 0. To increase the durability and rigidity of the ride, MG has fitted this MG6 with a newly adjusted spring stabilizer bar and suspension elastic elements.

MG had a rich history in motorsports and before it was taken over by SAIC China, MG was a sought after brand by the rich and famous of the United Kingdom including their Prime Minister and the Royal family.