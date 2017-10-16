Dealer-Level Modification Gives Access To More Colour Options For Bajaj RS200

We’ve seen quite a few dealer-level modification in the past but here’s one that’ll add to the patriotic quotient to your riding group. A dealership-level modification gives access to new colour options to buyers in Nagpur. The RS200 is being offered in Orange and Green paint options. Add a white coloured variant and your riding group will be the centre of attraction on any patriotic occasion.

All the body panels such as the front fender, fairing, fuel tank and rear panel are painted in a single colour. The new colours receive a glossy treatment. The custom painted motorcycles would most likely carry a slight premium over the standard model although the exact figure isn’t available.

The modification is limited to visuals and the motorcycle continues to use factory engine tune. The 199.5cc single-cylinder, liquid cooled 4-valve, DTS-i, fuel injected BS-IV compliant engine continues to deliver 24.5 PS of power at 9,750 rpm and 18.6 Nm of torque at 8,000 revs.

What do you have to say about the new, dealer-level custom paint? Let us know your views through the comments section.

Via ThrustZone