Convert your Suzuki Gixxer 155 to Gixxer SF for Rs 15,000 without voiding the warranty

Certain Suzuki dealers across the country are giving the Gixxer 155 owners an option to modify their motorcycle into the fully faired Gixxer SF. A new report suggests that while some of the showrooms aren’t encouraging customers for this upgrade, certain dealers are not denying the mod job on owners request. The report also states that once the required spares are available, the mod-job could take up to 2 days to complete.

For the Gixxer 155 models painted in Metallic Triton Blue, Peal Mirage White or Glass Sparkle Black the total mod-job could cost about Rs 10,000-13,000 as the Gixxer SF is already available in those color option. In case the Gixxer 155 is painted is a different paint job than the aforementioned three, the modification cost would escalate by approximately another Rs 2000, bringing the total expense to Rs 15,000. The full fairing will be installed using mounts on the fuel tank and the chassis and dealers claim that the final motorcycle will look identical to the stock Gixxer SF.

Furthermore, this mod-job will not void the warranty however claiming insurance may become a complicated process. The price difference between both the motorcycles, the Gixxer 155 and Gixxer SF, is about Rs 10,000 thus the cost of the mod-job tilts slightly on the steeper side. But the process saves the owners the effort to replace the motorcycle for a fairing.

Mechanically both the motorcycles are propelled by a 155cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that churns out 14.8 PS of power @ 8,000 rpm and 14 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm. The engine comes mated to a paired to a 5-speed gearbox. So would you opt for the Rs 15,000 worth fairing or stick to the street fighter model? Share your views with us through the comments section below.

Source: RushLane