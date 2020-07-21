Connected Two-Wheelers You Can Buy In India

The automobile industry is constantly evolving with new vehicles releasing every day. Manufacturers are trying hard to stay relevant amidst cut-throat competition by bestowing their offerings with modern-day technology. Even when it comes to two-wheelers, whether it be gearless scooters or motorcycles, they are becoming more modern and tech-laden. Gone are the days of analogue instrument clusters because fully digital ones with connectivity features are the order of the day.

Two-wheelers have started offering features like Navigation, remote operation of features and vehicle management. While some cars are offering internet ‘inside’, most of the connected two-wheelers available in the market today are offering what is probably the most basic form of connectivity: Bluetooth. Here’s a list of all the connected two-wheelers available in the market today, staring with the gearless scooters:

TVS Ntorq

The list had to start with the scooter which started it all. The 125 cc offering from TVS is feature-loaded and also includes a fully digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth integration. There’s a dedicated Android app which lets you record ride statistics, helps you to navigate and also finds the location of your scooter. With its sporty looks and riding dynamics, the Ntorq has become a hit among the youth of the country. The 125 cc FI engine is good for 9.1 bhp at 7000 rpm and 10.5 nm at 5,500 rpm.

Ather 450X

Electric vehicles might not have the ‘character’ of an IC engine but they more than make up for it with the long list of features on offer. The Ather 450X is offered with a tyre pressure monitoring system, and smart features include OTA Upgrades, Onboard navigation, In-ride app stats and In-app remote monitoring. Bluetooth for music, calls and voice assistant is only available to Pro users. The 450X scooter is powered with a 6kW PMSM motor, a 2.9 kWh lithium-ion battery and comes with 4 riding modes. The 450X goes from 0 – 60 kmph in 6.50 seconds and from 0 – 40 kmph in 3.29 seconds. The 450X can hit a top speed of 80 kmph.

Bajaj Chetak

Bajaj re-invented the Chetak brand with an electric motor last year in the form of the Chetak Electric. The Chetak is Bajaj Auto’s first electric scooter and is available in two variants – Urbane and Premium. The Chetak has a 3 kWh, IP67-rated battery pack. The electric motor makes 4 kW of power and 16 Nm of torque. The electric scooter has a claimed range of 95 km. Its elegant fully-digital LCD instrument cluster which supports Bluetooth connectivity which allows customers to connect their smartphones and use several convenient features.

TVS iQube

The TVS iQube is the manufacturer’s first all-electric product. The scooter’s connected features’ list includes Geo-fencing, Remote Battery Charge Status, Navigation Assist, Last park location, Incoming call alerts/SMS alerts among others. Other innovative features include Q-park assist, economy and power mode, day and night display and regenerative braking. The iQube app is available for both Android and Apple phones. It is powered by a 2.25 kWh battery pack and comes with two riding modes – Eco and Power. The Li-ion battery though is non-removable. Its rear wheel is driven by a 4.4 kW electric motor. The iQube claims of a range of 75km in Eco mode and 55 km in Power mode. The top speed in Eco mode is 45 kmph while in power mode it is 78 kmph.

Not only gearless scooters but even motorcycles are getting equipped with connected technology. Here’s a list of all the connected motorcycles available in the market today:

TVS Apache RTR 200

The 2020 Apache 200 4v BS6 comes fitted with a 197.75cc single-cylinder, oil-cooled, fuel-injected engine which produces 20.5 PS of maximum power at 8,500 RPM and 16.8 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 RPM, mated to a 5-speed gearbox. he RTR 200 4V gets the same SmartXonnect technology as seen on the TVS NTorq 125. The highlights of this feature are turn-by-turn navigation as well as call and SMS notification on the console. Additionally, the TVS Apache RTR 200 also gets a lean angle mode, tour mode, race telemetry and crash alert, which can be viewed through the app.

TVS Apache RR 310

With a plethora of TVS vehicles making it in this list goes on to show that the brand really focuses on providing bang for the buck. The Apache RR 310 is TVS’ flagship motorcycle and features a DOHC, liquid-cooled engine with additional oil-cooling which cranks out 34 PS and 27 Nm of torque, mated to a 6-speed gearbox. It also gets a multi-information race computer, paired with the bikemaker’s SmartXonnect Bluetooth app. The instrument console is now a vertically laid out 5″ colour display which features Day and Night modes. The SmartXonnect tech displays various analytics on the app including trip analysis, track telemetry, interactive map plot, gear distribution and much more.

Revolt RV 400

The RV 400 is the flagship motorcycle of Revolt and is powered by a 3.24 KWh Lithium-Ion battery that generates 72V of power and comes with a maximum range of 150 kms on a single charge giving it a top speed of 85 km/hr. It pairs with the MyRevolt App which offers a host of features including Trip Monitor, Geo-Fencing, Locate your bike, Change Sounds from the 4 preset available, finds Switch Stations to swap the battery when running low and host of other features.

Hero Xpulse 200

The Xpulse 200 serves as the perfect beginners’ bike for someone who wants to take the roads less taken. The highlight, however, is also the Bluetooth connectivity which allows a rider to use navigation and receive call alerts on the instrument cluster through a mobile phone application called Hero Ride Guide. The same features are available on Hero XPulse 200T. The BS6 Hero XPulse 200 makes 17.8 bhp at 8,500 rpm and has a peak torque output of 16.4 Nm at 4,500 rpm. It was recently launched at INR 1.12 Lakh and its road-biased sibling, the Xpulse 200T will launch soon too.

KTM Duke 390

In the affordable performance motorcycle segment, the KTM Duke 390 was probably the first motorcycle which came equipped with a TFT screen accompanied by Bluetooth connectivity. The bike allows you to connect your smartphone to it via Bluetooth using KTM’s My Ride app, which allows you to scroll through your music playlist. The interface can also answer and reject calls. The Duke 390 puts out a maddening 43.5ps of peak power @ 9000 rpm and 37nm torque @ 7000 rpm from its 373cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine.

KTM Adventure 390

The Adventure 390 might have the same underpinnings as the Duke 390 but it differs a lot in its approach. While the Duke 390 is a naked streetfighter, the Adventure 390 falls on the ADV-tourer side. It derives power from the same engine and makes the same power. It also gets the same coloured TFT display which does the job in Duke 390 accompanied with all the connectivity features the Duke boasts of.