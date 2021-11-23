Coimbatore To Get Its Second Motorsport Racetrack!

The city of Coimbatore needs no introduction when it comes to motorsports. After all, it is home to the famous Kari Motor Speedway. Now, the city is all set to get its second racetrack. This new track will be built by the Coimbatore Auto Sports and Transport Trust in partnership with the racing franchise Mumbai Falcons. The CoASTT high-performance centre is aiming for an FIA Grade 2 certified track. The centre will be located around 30 minutes away from the Coimbatore international airport.

CoASTT High-Performance Centre: In detail

The details of the track are currently scarce since it is still in the early stages of development. However, it is reported that the organisers are targeting an FIA 2 certification which will allow F2 cars to be accommodated on the track. However, it won’t meet the requirements for being an F1 track. The track is the brainchild of India’s first F1 driver, Narain Karthikeyan and Arjun Balu who is a multiple-time Indian National Touring Car Champion. The track follows an anti-clockwise layout. In terms of other details, the track will be just under 4 km long and it will feature 14 turns. The venue will also feature a CIK Grade 1 karting track which will be capable of hosting world championship events. The first phase of the project will feature and focus on these two tracks. The next phases will add more features and variations to the track.

The CoASTT High-Performance Centre could also push the recently announced Formula Regional Indian Championship. Other supporting events such as the Indian F4 championship and Indian Racing League will be supported. The organisers of the track are working at full chat to have it ready by March next year. Mumbai Falcons have collaborated with Narain Karthikeyan’s NK Racing Academy to build another CIK Grade 1 karting track in Pune to host world championship events. The track is being built by a firm called Apex Circuit design. Apex circuit design is known to build many tracks such as the upcoming Miami F1 street track and Dubai Kartdrom. The CoASTT High-Performance Centre will join the list of other upcoming tracks in India such as the Marque One racetrack in Andhra Pradesh, Pista Motor Speedwaycoming up near Hyderabad and the Nanoli Speedway near Pune.