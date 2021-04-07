Citroen C5 Aircross Launched In India At INR 29.9 Lakh!

After much ado, French biggie Citroen, a subsidiary of Groupe PSA finally unveiled its much-awaited Citroen C5 Aircross in India. And, it did impress us with the whole package on offer. We have experienced it up close and it was no less than a revelation and now, the company has officially unveiled the prices of the C5 Aircross in India. The Feel variant is priced at INR 29.9 Lakh and if you opt for dual-tone scheme in the same trim, it will set you back by INR 30.4 Lakh. On the other hand, the top-spec Shine Variant with some additional goodies will cost you INR 31.9 Lakh.

Watch video review

Like we mentioned earlier, we have already driven the C5 Aircross and here is our in-depth evaluation of this French Revolution on wheels:

Dimensions and exterior

In terms of dimensions, the new C5 AirCross measures 4500 mm in length, 2099 mm in width and 1710 mm in height. The new 5-seater SUV also comes with a wheelbase of 2730 mm. The Citroen C5 gets a very sleek design upfront with a split headlamp setup. A smooth grille runs across at the top housing the logo and LED DRLs on either sides. A relatively bigger grille sits below with LED headlights at either end.

The Fog Lamps are situated relatively low on the bumper. The sides feature a set of nice, sharp alloy wheels and a black cladding. The rear looks tall with a black cladding at the bottom and a quad tail light setup on either side.

Powertrain

Both the variants will get a 2.0-litre diesel engine as standard. The 1997 cc, the four-cylinder oil burner is tuned to churn out 174 bhp at 3750 rpm, and it develops a peak torque of 400 Nm at 2000 RPM. The engine comes mated to an 8-speed automatic torque converter unit as standard, and it is claimed to offer a fuel efficiency of 18.6 km/l.

Features

Some of the major highlights in the Citroen C5 Aircross are an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Phone Mirroring compatibility, leather seats, dual-tone dashboard finish, vertically placed Air Conditioning vents, panoramic sunroof and acoustic windscreen as well as front window glasses.

The customers will also get access to a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, engine start/stop button, Hill Hold Assist, reclining modular rear seats, Grip Control System, Blind Spot Monitoring, Park Assist, foot-operated electric tailgate, automatic climate control, ambient lighting, dual-tone 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels and multi-functional steering wheel with mounted controls amongst others.