Chevrolet Announces Mega Nationwide Service Camp at 170 Service Centres

Their cars might not be on sale anymore. However, those who still swear by their Chevrolets, for them, the car maker has announced a 5 day Mega Service Camp this winter. This is great news for those who still stick their necks out for the bow tie on their car’s grille. Including our editor, who still trusts his little Beat more than anything else and a friend who thinks his Cruze is irreplaceable. The camp is scheduled from 12th to 16th of December at 170 participating Authorized Service Operations, across India. This is in continuation with Chevrolet’s commitment to provide ongoing support to Chevrolet customers.

All Chevrolet customers visiting any of the Chevrolet Authorized Service Operations during the camp period will receive a free car top wash, free vehicle inspection, discounts up to 25% on labor and Chevrolet genuine parts and on value added services. Keeping up with the promise to provide Chevrolet customers with professional services, the vehicles will be inspected by technical experts who will share advice on the maintenance requirements for the winter season.

At the announcement of the initiative, Markus Sternberg, Vice President- Commercial Operations Chevrolet India, said “Holding regular Service Camps throughout the year affirms our commitment to provide continued support to our Chevrolet customers in India. This Mega Service Camp will help Chevrolet owners in maintaining the performance of their vehicles and the attractive offers and discounts will allow our customers to enjoy the professional services offeree by our ASOs.”