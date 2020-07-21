Castrol India Limited has announced that going forward, Castrol lubricants will now be available at Jio-bp retail outlets across the country. This new channel offers Castrol enhanced visibility for its products and solutions.

Castrol lubricants will be supplied to the joint venture’s fuel retailing network of 1,400 sites, which is expected to grow to 5,500 sites within five years. Earlier this month, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) and bp completed the formation of their new pan-India fuels and mobility joint venture – Reliance BP Mobility Limited (RBML). RIL’s existing sites will be rebranded to Jio-bp in due course. The decision to make Castrol lubricants available across the network was taken in2019 when the joint venture was first announced.

“Castrol India is delighted to be a part of the Jio-bp network. We will offer a premium experience to our consumers, bringing innovative value-added solutions as together we look to transform the Indian mobility sector,” said Sandeep Sangwan, Managing Director, Castrol India Limited. Adding to this comment, Harish C Mehta, CEO, Reliance BP Mobility Limited said,“Jio-bp puts consumers at the centre of its universe and will offer them differentiated products and services to set new benchmarks in mobility solutions. I am confident that Castrol’s cutting-edge lubricants, together with our fuels and convenience offers, will deliver best in class experience for Indian consumers visiting our outlets.”

Just last month, Castrol India undertook a study on the health and lifestyle of the trucking and farmers communities. The study was conducted to understand the priorities of these communities towards a healthy lifestyle. It revealed that while 1 in 3 truckers and farmers admitted to having health-related issues including back pain, lack of sleep, tiredness and joint pain; only 11% of them were inclined towards building a healthier lifestyle and immunity, which features as one of the lowest priorities among these communities.

Reiterating the importance of Yoga for a healthier lifestyle and wellbeing, Castrol India has partnered with the Yoga Institute of Mumbai, refreshing its health programme for truckers and farmers to strengthen their wellbeing and introduce the ethos of a healthy lifestyle in their daily routine through a curated set of asanas. As a part of the health program, Castrol India will additionally launch an exclusive helpline to assist these communities to know more about these specially curated asanas. The initiative will feature Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda paying tribute to the communities for their selfless service and persuading them to prioritize their health.