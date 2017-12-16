Car And SUV Crash Guards Banned In India

Planning to install a macho front bumper crash guard to “save” the bumper on your prized possession? Here’s some bad news. The Ministry of Highways and Road Transport has banned all crash guards on cars and SUVs in India. A vehicle is designed to soak maximum impact of a crash and protect its occupants and the pedestrians. A crash guard alters the design and may result in a fatal injury to the pedestrian, or the occupants.

Installation of crash guard is banned under Section 52 of the Motor Vehicles Act. Violators would be charged under Section 190 and 191 of the Motor Vehicles Act for any unauthorized installation of such crash guards.

The letter said, “The fitment of crash guard / bull bar on the vehicles pose serious safety concerns to the pedestrians as well as occupants of the vehicle. It is brought to your notice that the fitment of crash guard / bull bar is in contravention of Section 52 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 and attracts penalty under Section 190 and Section 191 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.”

We welcome the latest decision by the Ministry of Highways and Road Transport and hope that more such corrective measures are implemented for safer roads.

