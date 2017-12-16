Amended Motor Vehicles Act With Heftier Fines To Be Presented In Rajya Sabha In The Winter Session

Winter (Session) is coming and it’s bringing heftier fines. The amended Motor Vehicle Act 2016, which sailed through Lok Sabha, will arrive in the Rajya Sabha in this Winter Session. The amended Motor Vehicle Act that was passed by the Lok Sabha featured 223 sections, 68 of which had been amended, while 28 new sections had been added to the act.

The Motor Vehicle Act (Amendment) Bill 2017, if passed by the Rajya Sabha, will result in heftier penalties on auto companies found manufacturing faulty vehicles, mandatory guidelines for cab aggregators like Uber and Ola, and a 10% annual increase in penalties for traffic rule violations.

According to the amended bill:

It will be mandatory to present a valid Aadhaar card for registration of vehicles and procurement of new driving licence.

The government will provide a compensation of INR 2 lakh or more to the victim’s family for deaths in hit-and-run cases.

Guardians or owner of the vehicle to be held responsible in traffic violations by juveniles. The registration of the motor vehicle involved will be cancelled and the juvenile will be tried under the Juvenile Justice Act.

New guidelines have been implemented to help victims and make life easy for good Samaritans who help save lives. People who help accident victims will be protected from civil or criminal liability and it will be optional for them to disclose their identity.

An increase in the minimum fine for drunk driving from INR 2,000 to INR 10,000.

An increase in penalty for rash driving from INR 1,000 to INR 5,000.

An increase in penalty for driving without a licence from INR 500 to INR 5,000.

An increase in penalty for over-speeding from INR 400 to INR 1,000-2,000.

An increase in penalty for not wearing seatbelt from INR 100 to INR 1,000.

An increase in penalty for talking on a mobile phone while driving from INR 1,000 to INR 5,000.

Compulsory insurance cover to all road users in India for certain types of accidents through Motor Vehicle Accident Fund.

Mandatory to alter vehicles for specially abled people.

Making Contractors, consultants and civic agencies to be accountable for faulty design, poor construction or maintenance of roads, which lead to accidents.

A time limit of six months for an application of compensation to the Claims Tribunal with regard to road accidents.

Removal of the cap on liability for third-party insurance which was earlier set at INR 10 lakh in case of death and INR 5 lakh in case of grievous injury by the 2016 Bill.

Increased time limit for renewal of driving licence from one month to one year.

Authority to government to recall vehicles with components or engine that do not meet the required standards and fine manufacturers up to INR 500 crore.

The new amendment, if passed, will definitely make the roads more safer. We’d like to hear your views about the proposed penalties. Let us know your views through the comments section below.

Via ET Auto