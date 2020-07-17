BS6 Mahindra Mojo With New ‘Garnet Black’ Colour Scheme Revealed

The launch of the BS6 iteration of the Mahindra Mojo is just around the corner. Mahindra previously confirmed the news through their social media channels by teasing the upcoming 300cc motorcycle. And now, they have revealed the motorcycle in a new colour scheme which will mark its transition to a new BS6 era.

More details

The company has posted another image on their social media handles hinting at an imminent launch. Mahindra has christened the new colour scheme ‘Garnet Black’ and according to them, “Garnet Black denotes the deep, strong grounding energy & stimulates you to feel more positive about life. Just like the biker feels on his motorcycle!”

New colour scheme

As for the new colour scheme, it surely makes the Mahindra Mojo look sportier than before. The combination of black and red enhances the overall visual flair. All the bodywork of the motorcycle is mostly covered in deep black paint while there are red highlights splattered all over, including the swingarm, both wheels and the frame. Apart from the new colour scheme, the BS6 Mojo looks identical to its BS4 counterpart, hinting that the new Mojo won’t be a substantial upgrade over the outgoing model.

This means that the updated BS6 version of the Mojo should continue to feature a twin-pod headlight, muscular fuel tank, single-piece saddle in dual-tone colour, split-style pillion grab rail and an engine cowl. The BS6 Mojo will also continue to make use of the semi-digital instrument cluster found on its predecessors. It comprises an analogue counter for the tachometer and a digital screen for information like speed, gear position, trip meter, etc. The only recent addition to this panel was the ABS light, included last year.

Specifications

As far as mechanical specifications are concerned, it will most likely retain the 295 cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, fuel-injected motor that currently develops 26.8 hp and 30 Nm of torque. However, the emission upgrades are likely to result in a marginal drop in output figures. The Mojo is equipped with a 6-speed transmission that is configured for comfortable long-distance touring. One can expect the Mahindra Mojo BS6 to receive an additional catalytic converter chamber somewhere near the exhaust downtube as seen on the Jawa BS6 which also employs the same engine.

As far as expected prices are concerned, the last Mojo 300 in the BS4 avatar was retailed at an ex-showroom price of Rs 1.88 lakh. Therefore the BS6 variant is slated to carry a slight premium. The Mahindra Mojo 300 rivals the likes of Bajaj Dominar 400 and Royal Enfield Himalayan. However, mechanically it competes with the younger sibling of Dominar 400, the Suzuki Gixxer 250 and the Yamaha FZ25. The BS6 Mahindra Mojo 300 ABS is expected to be launched by the end of this month.