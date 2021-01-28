BS6 Benelli TRK 502 Is Almost Here

Benelli India has had a successful run in the past, all thanks to the popularity its motorcycles garnered. The TNT600i for instance, was the most affordable inline-4 cylinder motorcycle available in the country, when it was on sale. Although 2020 wasn’t that much happening for the company, 2021 is looking very ambitious. Benelli rolled out significant updates across its portfolio and the now, the updated motorcycles are headed our way. Benelli India is gearing up to launch as much as half a dozen motorcycles in 2021.

More details

And it seems like, the first one to make the cut is going to be the TRK 502. Spy shots of the motorcycle have already leaked online. Benelli is all set to announce the pricing of the BS6 TRK 502 on its social media handles on 29th January.

Powertrain

At the heart of the aggressively styled TRK502 and TRK502X beats the same 499.6cc parallel-twin engine. Designed with four-valve technology, the four-stroke fuel-injected, DOHC, liquid-cooled engine produces 47 HP and 46 NM of torque. Power is put to work by a six-speed transmission, ensuring a broad spread of useable torque, capable of carrying you through diverse road conditions.

Specs and features

The chassis of the TRK502 starts with the steel-tube trellis frame. Both the motorcycles feature 50mm thick USD forks at the front with a travel of 134mm whereas the suspension duties at the rear are handled by a monoshock that comes with pre-load, compression, and rebound adjustability. The TRK 502, being more road-biased, gets 17-inch cast aluminium wheels with 120/70 and 160/60 tyres while the TRK502X comes fitted with 19-inch up front and 17-inch rear wire-spoke wheels for more off-road capabilities. The TRK502X stands a bit taller, with 190mm of ground clearance, while the TRK502 provides ample clearance of 218mm.

When it comes to changes, expected ones are as follows: the BS6 variant of the Benelli TRK 502 is expected to get aluminium-frame knuckle guards, revised rear-view mirror design, and new handlebar grips. Moreover, the switchgear should be backlit, and the semi-digital instrument console should also get a white backlight for better night visibility.

While the TRK was previously on sale in two trims – 502 and the off-road-focused 502X with the spoke wheels, it remains to be seen if Benelli bring in both the variants once again.