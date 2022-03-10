BMW X4 Facelift Launched At ₹70.50 Lakh

BMW has finally launched the X4 facelifted with prices starting at ₹70.50 lakh for the 30i M Sport and ₹72.50 lakh for the 30d M Sport. The X4 facelift is available in a single shadow edition trim for both the powertrains. Pre-bookings for the X4 facelift have been open for the last few weeks for a token amount of ₹50,000. Let’s take a look at it:

Design

The design has quite a few changes such as the new bold signature BMW grille that is an addition to the overall road presence of the car. The facelifted X4 also sits on newer and larger alloy wheels. The most noticeable changes are the new and aggressive redesigned front and rear bumpers. It also gets a set of new adaptive LED headlights and LED tail lamps. Finally, the sloping coupe-like roofline is retained which is one of the unique design elements of the X4. The shadow black edition adds a black paint and gloss black finish on the grille, wing mirrors, exhaust pipe, and wheels.

Interior

In terms of features, it comes with a multi-function steering wheel, electric seats with memory function, welcome light carpet, head-up display, ambient lighting with six dimmable designs, 3-zone climate control, auto wipers, 360-degree camera, auto-dimming IRVM, and auto wipers. It gets a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 12.3-inch touchscreen display which gets wireless Android Auto and Apple Carplay connectivity. In terms of safety features, the X4 will be fitted with six airbags, Attentiveness Assistance, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Cornering Brake Control (CBC), electric parking brake with auto hold, side-impact protection, electronic vehicle immobilizer, and crash sensor, and ISOFIX child seat mounting.

Powertrain

The X4 facelift will come with the same powertrains as the outgoing model. The petrol engine will be a 2-liter turbocharged unit engine that pumps out 258bhp of max power and 350Nm of peak torque. It also gets a 3.0L inline-six diesel engine that produces 265bhp of max power and a crazy 620Nm of peak torque. All engines come mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission. Power is sent to all wheels thanks to BMW’s XDrive system.