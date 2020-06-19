BMW Introduces New Maintenance Packages For Indian Customers

BMW Group India has introduced new benefits across service and maintenance offerings for BMW and MINI cars. Under the new initiatives, BMW and MINI customers can now purchase additional packages that cover various service and maintenance costs of the vehicles.

The company has introduced two new schemes mainly: ‘Service Inclusive’ and ‘Repair Inclusive’. The Service Inclusive package covers maintenance, inspection and wear-and-tear of the vehicles. On the other hand, ‘Repair Inclusive’ takes care of standard warranty extension.

A single attractive upfront payment covers an extensive range of services. In case of change of ownership, Service and Repair Inclusive packages are transferable. Depending on their usage, BMW and MINI customers have the flexibility to select a package at an attractive pre-fixed rate. Customers are also given the choice to renew or extend their Service Inclusive package even after expiration for a period of up to 15 months.

BMW has rolled out three Service Inclusive packages – Oil Service Inclusive, Service Inclusive Basic and Service Inclusive Plus. Customers can pick one for a duration or mileage of their choice starting from 3 years or 40,000 km and extend it up to 10 years or 2 lakh km.

The base package ‘Oil Service Inclusive’ is specially designed for customers with low usage and covers only oil services of the vehicle. ‘Service Inclusive Basic’ covers all regular maintenance work such as vehicle check and standard scopes, engine oil service, engine oil top-ups along with service/replacement of air filter, fuel filter, microfilter, spark plugs and brake fluid.

The top-tier ‘Service Inclusive Plus’ goes a step further and covers the replacement of wear and tear items, brake pads, brake discs, wiper blades and clutch in addition to the above. Customers can purchase Service Inclusive for their existing cars as well, where the package begins from the date of purchase and not from the warranty start date.

For customers with very high usage, service packages are available in business portfolios. These start from 2 yrs / 200,000 kms with extension options. An important highlight of Service Inclusive is that once the validity is over, customers still have up to 15 months to renew or extend the package by just paying the differential amount. During package run time, any part price or tax rate increase is not passed on to the customers.

With Repair Inclusive, the standard warranty on a vehicle can be extended even after the initial period of 24 months for unlimited mileage up to a period of 6 years. The cost for all necessary repairs is covered within the agreed mileage/duration. In case of change of ownership, Service and Repair Inclusive are easily transferable. Consistent maintenance by trained BMW service staff and the use of Original BMW Parts also enhances the value of the car in the long run. With the wide range of service packages offered, BMW intends to be customer-centric in India, something not very common with luxury car manufacturers.