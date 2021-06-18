BMW 5 Series Facelift To Set Foot In India On June 24

BMW India is gearing up to launch the 5 series facelift on June 24. Known as the Life cycle impulse(LCI), the 5 series will receive some mid-life cycle updates to its exteriors and interiors. The facelift was unveiled globally last year in May for the international markets. The 5 series facelift will rival the likes of Audi A6, Mercedes-Benz E class LWB and the Jaguar XF. Some of the expected changes in the facelift are as follows:

Exterior

The 5 series facelift will feature a wider and more upright kidney grille finished in chrome. It will also feature new quad LED headlamps with LED daytime running lights.

Higher variants will feature laser technology for the headlamps. In addition to this, the car will also feature tweaked bumpers for the front and rear. The taillights will feature a revision too in its LED elements. The rear will feature trapezoidal tailpipes which will be standard across the range.

Interior

The interiors will receive an updated idrive system integrated into a new 10.25-inch touchscreen display. The seventh-generation idrive will now be compatible with Android Auto, unlike the previous version. The interior trims will see an addition of gloss black elements at certain touchpoints such as the steering wheel. The dual-zone climate control gains a new screen as well.

Powertrain

The 5 Series LCI is expected to continue with the same engine options as before. The 530i petrol variant will be powered by 2-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol which produces 252 hp and 350 Nm of torque. There will be a choice of two engines for the diesel 5 series. A 2-litre four-cylinder engine that produces 190hp and 400 Nm of torque in 520d guise and a 3 litre 6 cylinder engine that produces 265 hp and 620 Nm of torque in the 530d guise.

All the engines will be mated to a ZF sourced 8-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. The expected trims are luxury line and m-sport which will be differentiated on the basis of the engine.