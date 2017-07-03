Home News Bajaj Pulsar Range Gets Cheaper, Benefits Of GST Passed On To The Customers
By Team MotoroidsJuly 3, 2017

Following the slight increase in the prices of their bikes last month, Bajaj has now cut the prices across the Pulsar range to pass on the benefit of the reduced tax rates under the recently implemented GST system to the consumer. The cuts vary from INR 472 on the Pulsar 135 LS to over INR 1,100 on the ABS equipped version of the RS200. The prices of the range are now almost at par or, in some cases, even lower than the prices of their models before the hike in the beginning of June.

July 3, 2017-new-2017-Pulsar-135LS-rear-1-600x398.jpg

The range now starts from the entry-level Pulsar 135 LS which retails for INR 60,705 and goes all the way up to the RS200 which is available for INR 1,33,744. The prices of the two models prior to this cut were INR 61,177 and INR 1,34,882 respectively.

July 3, 2017-2017-Bajaj-Pulsar-Range-7-600x398.jpg

Other models too have benefited from similar price cuts. The Pulsar 150 is now available for INR 74,975 while the 180cc variant costs INR 79,893. The semi-faired 220 now costs INR 91,555 while the popular naked street bike, the 200NS can now be bought for INR 96,747.

Also Read: Bajaj To Launch Husqvarna Motorcycles In India

July 3, 2017-New-2017-Pulsar-200NS-action-2-600x398.jpg

Bajaj was also the first two-wheeler manufacturer to pass on the savings accrued under GST to the consumers. In mid-June, the company had revealed a scheme that allowed its customers to avail of post-GST prices on all bikes booked in the period from June 14 to 30, before GST came into effect.

July 3, 2017-2017-Bajaj-Pulsar-Range-11-600x398.jpg

All the prices mentioned above are ex-showroom, Delhi. It must be kept in mind that the actual variation in prices may vary according to the difference in pre and post GST taxation rates at different locations.

ModelOld PriceNew PriceSavings
Pulsar 135 LSINR 61,177INR 60,705INR 472
Pulsar 150INR 75,604INR 74,975INR 629
Pulsar 160NSINR 78,368INR 78,368NIL
Pulsar 180INR 80,546INR 79,893INR 653
Pulsar 220FINR 92,200INR 91,555INR 645
Pulsar 200NSINR 97,452INR 96,747INR 705
Pulsar RS200 (Without ABS)INR 1,22,881INR 1,21,891INR 990
Pulsar RS200 (With ABS)INR 1,34,882INR 1,33,744INR 1,138

Here is the detailed image gallery:

2017 Bajaj Pulsar Range (4)
