Bajaj Pulsar Range Gets Cheaper, Benefits Of GST Passed On To The Customers

Following the slight increase in the prices of their bikes last month, Bajaj has now cut the prices across the Pulsar range to pass on the benefit of the reduced tax rates under the recently implemented GST system to the consumer. The cuts vary from INR 472 on the Pulsar 135 LS to over INR 1,100 on the ABS equipped version of the RS200. The prices of the range are now almost at par or, in some cases, even lower than the prices of their models before the hike in the beginning of June.

The range now starts from the entry-level Pulsar 135 LS which retails for INR 60,705 and goes all the way up to the RS200 which is available for INR 1,33,744. The prices of the two models prior to this cut were INR 61,177 and INR 1,34,882 respectively.

Other models too have benefited from similar price cuts. The Pulsar 150 is now available for INR 74,975 while the 180cc variant costs INR 79,893. The semi-faired 220 now costs INR 91,555 while the popular naked street bike, the 200NS can now be bought for INR 96,747.

Bajaj was also the first two-wheeler manufacturer to pass on the savings accrued under GST to the consumers. In mid-June, the company had revealed a scheme that allowed its customers to avail of post-GST prices on all bikes booked in the period from June 14 to 30, before GST came into effect.

All the prices mentioned above are ex-showroom, Delhi. It must be kept in mind that the actual variation in prices may vary according to the difference in pre and post GST taxation rates at different locations.

Model Old Price New Price Savings Pulsar 135 LS INR 61,177 INR 60,705 INR 472 Pulsar 150 INR 75,604 INR 74,975 INR 629 Pulsar 160NS INR 78,368 INR 78,368 NIL Pulsar 180 INR 80,546 INR 79,893 INR 653 Pulsar 220F INR 92,200 INR 91,555 INR 645 Pulsar 200NS INR 97,452 INR 96,747 INR 705 Pulsar RS200 (Without ABS) INR 1,22,881 INR 1,21,891 INR 990 Pulsar RS200 (With ABS) INR 1,34,882 INR 1,33,744 INR 1,138