Bajaj Pulsar F250 Vs KTM Duke 250 vs Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 Vs Suzuki Gixxer 250 Vs Yamaha FZ25

Bajaj dropped the bomb by launching the Pulsar F250 at ₹1.40 lakhs. Though the 250cc segment is already crowded with competent bikes, the Pulsar F250 surely seems to be packed with everything to give these bikes a run for their money! Let’s take a look at how the Pulsar F250 stacks up against its rivals!

Bajaj Pulsar 250 (8)

Price

Pulsar F250KTM Duke 250Husqvarna Vitpilen 250Suzuki Gixxer 250Yamaha FZ25
₹1.40 lakh₹2.29 lakh₹2.10 lakh₹1.73 lakh₹1.41 lakh

The Pulsar F250 is the cheapest 250 cc bike that you can get today. The Yamaha FZ25 comes a close second followed by the Suzuki Gixxer 250 which sits in the middle of the segment. The KTM Duke and Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 breach the ₹2 lakh barrier.

250 Duke Black LED Front Right

Dimensions

Pulsar F250KTM Duke 250Husqvarna Vitpilen 250Suzuki Gixxer 250Yamaha FZ25
Wheelbase1351 mm1357 mm1357 mm13451360
Ground Clearance165 mm185 mm149 mm165160
Seat Height795 mm830 mm842 mm800 mm795 mm

The Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 has the highest seat height and the longest wheelbase along with the Duke 250. The Yamaha FZ25 has the longest wheelbase at 1360mm.

Husqvarna Vitpilen

Suspension and braking

Pulsar F250KTM Duke 250Husqvarna Vitpilen 250Suzuki Gixxer 250Yamaha FZ25
Front suspension37 mm Telescopic forkWP upside downWP upside downTelescopic, Coil Spring, Oil DampedTelescopic Fork
Rear suspensionMono shock with NitroxWP monoshockWP monoshockMono SuspensionMonocross
Front brake300 mm disc320 mm disc320 mm disc300 mm disc282 mm disc
Rear brake230 mm disc230 mm disc230 mm disc220 mm disc220 mm disc
ABSSingle-channelDual-channel, switchableDual-channelDual-channelDual-channel

MotoGP edition of Suzuki GIXXER SF 250_2

Powertrain

Pulsar F250KTM Duke 250Husqvarna Vitpilen 250Suzuki Gixxer 250Yamaha FZ25
EngineFuel injection system, twin spark, 4-stroke, DTS-I engine, liquid-cooled1-cylinder, 4-stroke, DOHC Engine, liquid-cooledSingle Cylinder, 4-stroke, 4 V DOHC Engine, liquid-cooled4-Stroke, 1-Cylinder, Oil-cooledSingle Cylinder, 4-Stroke, 2-Valve, SOHC Engine, air-cooled
Displacement249.07 cc248.9 cc249 cc249 cc249 cc
Power24.5 PS @8750 rpm29.91 PS @ 9000 rpm30 PS @ 9000 rpm26.5 PS @ 9000 rpm20.9 PS @ 8000 rpm
Torque21.5 Nm @6500 rpm24 Nm @ 7500 rpm24 Nm @ 7500 rpm22.6 Nm @ 7500 rpm20 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission5-speed6-speed6-speed6-speed5-speed

The KTM Duke and Husqvarna Vitpilen are the most powerful 250cc bikes in their segment since they share the same engine. The Pulsar F250 falls behind the Suzuki Gixxer 250 as well. The Yamaha FZ25 is the least powerful in its segment

Yam FZ25 RAcing blu (1)

Features

The new Pulsar 250 F gets a new Infinity Display that has virtually no bezels and shows information like a gear position indicator, distance to empty, clock, fuel efficiency, and the standard readouts. It also gets a USB mobile charger that is neatly placed near the tank flap. It also gets LED projector headlamps and LED DRLs.

Bajaj Pulsar 250 (3)

The 250 Duke gets an LED headlamp with DRLs. It misses out on the fancy TFT instrumentation and makes do with an LCD cluster that displays engaged gear, fuel gauge, and service reminder information, along with a shift light that flashes when it’s time to go for a higher gear.

KTM 250 DUKE LED HL Graphical

The Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 gets features such as LED headlights, LED taillights, dual-channel ABS, and a TFT LCD display which shows information such as rpm, speed, temperature, odometer, and fuel level.

Husqvarna VITPILEN 250_3 4_static

The Gixxer 250 gets a full-LED headlamp and tail lamp as well as a fully-digital instrument cluster. It also gets dual-channel ABS.

Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 First Ride Review Instrumentation

The FZ 25 gets a Multi-Function Negative LCD Instrument Cluster, LED Day-Time Running Lamp, Class-D Bi Functional LED Headlight, Under cowl, and Side Stand with an Engine Cut-off Switch.

