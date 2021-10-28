Bajaj Pulsar F250 Vs KTM Duke 250 vs Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 Vs Suzuki Gixxer 250 Vs Yamaha FZ25

Bajaj dropped the bomb by launching the Pulsar F250 at ₹1.40 lakhs. Though the 250cc segment is already crowded with competent bikes, the Pulsar F250 surely seems to be packed with everything to give these bikes a run for their money! Let’s take a look at how the Pulsar F250 stacks up against its rivals!
Price
Pulsar F250
KTM Duke 250
Husqvarna Vitpilen 250
Suzuki Gixxer 250
Yamaha FZ25
₹1.40 lakh
₹2.29 lakh
₹2.10 lakh
₹1.73 lakh
₹1.41 lakh
The Pulsar F250 is the cheapest 250 cc bike that you can get today. The Yamaha FZ25 comes a close second followed by the Suzuki Gixxer 250 which sits in the middle of the segment. The KTM Duke and Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 breach the ₹2 lakh barrier.
Dimensions
Pulsar F250
KTM Duke 250
Husqvarna Vitpilen 250
Suzuki Gixxer 250
Yamaha FZ25
Wheelbase
1351 mm
1357 mm
1357 mm
1345
1360
Ground Clearance
165 mm
185 mm
149 mm
165
160
Seat Height
795 mm
830 mm
842 mm
800 mm
795 mm
The Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 has the highest seat height and the longest wheelbase along with the Duke 250. The Yamaha FZ25 has the longest wheelbase at 1360mm.
Single Cylinder, 4-stroke, 4 V DOHC Engine, liquid-cooled
4-Stroke, 1-Cylinder, Oil-cooled
Single Cylinder, 4-Stroke, 2-Valve, SOHC Engine, air-cooled
Displacement
249.07 cc
248.9 cc
249 cc
249 cc
249 cc
Power
24.5 PS @8750 rpm
29.91 PS @ 9000 rpm
30 PS @ 9000 rpm
26.5 PS @ 9000 rpm
20.9 PS @ 8000 rpm
Torque
21.5 Nm @6500 rpm
24 Nm @ 7500 rpm
24 Nm @ 7500 rpm
22.6 Nm @ 7500 rpm
20 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
5-speed
6-speed
6-speed
6-speed
5-speed
The KTM Duke and Husqvarna Vitpilen are the most powerful 250cc bikes in their segment since they share the same engine. The Pulsar F250 falls behind the Suzuki Gixxer 250 as well. The Yamaha FZ25 is the least powerful in its segment
Features
The new Pulsar 250 F gets a new Infinity Display that has virtually no bezels and shows information like a gear position indicator, distance to empty, clock, fuel efficiency, and the standard readouts. It also gets a USB mobile charger that is neatly placed near the tank flap. It also gets LED projector headlamps and LED DRLs.
The 250 Duke gets an LED headlamp with DRLs. It misses out on the fancy TFT instrumentation and makes do with an LCD cluster that displays engaged gear, fuel gauge, and service reminder information, along with a shift light that flashes when it’s time to go for a higher gear.
The Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 gets features such as LED headlights, LED taillights, dual-channel ABS, and a TFT LCD display which shows information such as rpm, speed, temperature, odometer, and fuel level.
The Gixxer 250 gets a full-LED headlamp and tail lamp as well as a fully-digital instrument cluster. It also gets dual-channel ABS.
The FZ 25 gets a Multi-Function Negative LCD Instrument Cluster, LED Day-Time Running Lamp, Class-D Bi Functional LED Headlight, Under cowl, and Side Stand with an Engine Cut-off Switch.