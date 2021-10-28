Home News Bajaj Pulsar F250 Vs KTM Duke 250 vs Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 Vs Suzuki Gixxer 250 Vs Yamaha FZ25 Bajaj Pulsar F250 Vs KTM Duke 250 vs Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 Vs Suzuki Gixxer 250 Vs Yamaha FZ25 October 28, 2021 | Team Motoroids Added in: News Bajaj dropped the bomb by launching the Pulsar F250 at ₹1.40 lakhs. Though the 250cc segment is already crowded with competent bikes, the Pulsar F250 surely seems to be packed with everything to give these bikes a run for their money! Let’s take a look at how the Pulsar F250 stacks up against its rivals! Price Pulsar F250 KTM Duke 250 Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 Suzuki Gixxer 250 Yamaha FZ25 ₹1.40 lakh ₹2.29 lakh ₹2.10 lakh ₹1.73 lakh ₹1.41 lakh The Pulsar F250 is the cheapest 250 cc bike that you can get today. The Yamaha FZ25 comes a close second followed by the Suzuki Gixxer 250 which sits in the middle of the segment. The KTM Duke and Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 breach the ₹2 lakh barrier. Dimensions Pulsar F250 KTM Duke 250 Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 Suzuki Gixxer 250 Yamaha FZ25 Wheelbase 1351 mm 1357 mm 1357 mm 1345 1360 Ground Clearance 165 mm 185 mm 149 mm 165 160 Seat Height 795 mm 830 mm 842 mm 800 mm 795 mm The Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 has the highest seat height and the longest wheelbase along with the Duke 250. The Yamaha FZ25 has the longest wheelbase at 1360mm. Suspension and braking Pulsar F250 KTM Duke 250 Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 Suzuki Gixxer 250 Yamaha FZ25 Front suspension 37 mm Telescopic fork WP upside down WP upside down Telescopic, Coil Spring, Oil Damped Telescopic Fork Rear suspension Mono shock with Nitrox WP monoshock WP monoshock Mono Suspension Monocross Front brake 300 mm disc 320 mm disc 320 mm disc 300 mm disc 282 mm disc Rear brake 230 mm disc 230 mm disc 230 mm disc 220 mm disc 220 mm disc ABS Single-channel Dual-channel, switchable Dual-channel Dual-channel Dual-channel Powertrain Pulsar F250 KTM Duke 250 Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 Suzuki Gixxer 250 Yamaha FZ25 Engine Fuel injection system, twin spark, 4-stroke, DTS-I engine, liquid-cooled 1-cylinder, 4-stroke, DOHC Engine, liquid-cooled Single Cylinder, 4-stroke, 4 V DOHC Engine, liquid-cooled 4-Stroke, 1-Cylinder, Oil-cooled Single Cylinder, 4-Stroke, 2-Valve, SOHC Engine, air-cooled Displacement 249.07 cc 248.9 cc 249 cc 249 cc 249 cc Power 24.5 PS @8750 rpm 29.91 PS @ 9000 rpm 30 PS @ 9000 rpm 26.5 PS @ 9000 rpm 20.9 PS @ 8000 rpm Torque 21.5 Nm @6500 rpm 24 Nm @ 7500 rpm 24 Nm @ 7500 rpm 22.6 Nm @ 7500 rpm 20 Nm @ 6000 rpm Transmission 5-speed 6-speed 6-speed 6-speed 5-speed

The KTM Duke and Husqvarna Vitpilen are the most powerful 250cc bikes in their segment since they share the same engine. The Pulsar F250 falls behind the Suzuki Gixxer 250 as well. The Yamaha FZ25 is the least powerful in its segment

Features

The new Pulsar 250 F gets a new Infinity Display that has virtually no bezels and shows information like a gear position indicator, distance to empty, clock, fuel efficiency, and the standard readouts. It also gets a USB mobile charger that is neatly placed near the tank flap. It also gets LED projector headlamps and LED DRLs.

The 250 Duke gets an LED headlamp with DRLs. It misses out on the fancy TFT instrumentation and makes do with an LCD cluster that displays engaged gear, fuel gauge, and service reminder information, along with a shift light that flashes when it’s time to go for a higher gear.

The Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 gets features such as LED headlights, LED taillights, dual-channel ABS, and a TFT LCD display which shows information such as rpm, speed, temperature, odometer, and fuel level.

The Gixxer 250 gets a full-LED headlamp and tail lamp as well as a fully-digital instrument cluster. It also gets dual-channel ABS.

The FZ 25 gets a Multi-Function Negative LCD Instrument Cluster, LED Day-Time Running Lamp, Class-D Bi Functional LED Headlight, Under cowl, and Side Stand with an Engine Cut-off Switch.