Bajaj Group Earmarks INR 100 Crore For The Fight Against “Hamara Aaj”

One of the oldest industrial powerhouses in India, the Bajaj Group has come through for the nation in the times of need. Makers of India’s first indigenously-built scooter among many other things, the 130-year old group has joined India’s leading industries in “Buland Bharat’s” fight against “Hamara Aaj” for a better “Hamara Kal”. To ensure that all citizens of our country have access to healthcare and other necessities of life, Bajaj Group has pledged a sum of INR 100 crore. Working with the Government and the group’s network of over 200+ NGO partners, it will ensure these resources reach those who need it the most.

In Pune, the group will support the up-gradation of key healthcare infrastructure required to tackle Covid-19. The aid will support the Government and identified private sector hospitals to upgrade ICUs, procure additional equipment and consumables including ventilators and personal protection equipment, enhance testing, and set up isolation units. These interventions will support communities in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and rural areas of Pune. The group is also working with organisations in multiple geographies to extend immediate support to the most affected – daily wage workers, the homeless and street children. Bajaj group will support initiatives on food supply, shelter and access to sanitation and healthcare.

In the last few weeks, there has been a reverse migration to the villages. The group is committing a significant portion of support towards an economic aid programme in rural areas which includes a direct survival grant, followed by a livelihood intervention using a revolving fund model. The family pays back the loan from the earnings of the livelihood intervention – leading to 80% of funds provided to family being returned to a community fund for further deployment to others in need within the community. It will also work with authorities and partners towards creating awareness on Covid-19 and strengthening health infrastructure in the rural areas, including supporting and strengthening diagnostic centres and isolation facilities.