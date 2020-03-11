Bajaj Dominar 250 Launched at 1.6 Lakh Ex-Showroom

When Bajaj and KTM first announced their partnership, it was inevitable that they will be sharing various platforms together to develop motorcycles under their own brand. The most recent addition to this line-up is the Bajaj Dominar 250 which was launched today at INR 1,60,000 /- ex-showroom. It cuts down the bigger Dominar 400 by almost 30,000 /- .

Unsurprisingly, it gets the same 248.8 cc DOHC engine which powers the KTM Duke 250 but as we have seen in the previous cases, the engine has been detuned to not hamper the demand of the Duke 250. The Dominar 250 is being proposed as a calmer and more touring friendly motorcycle as compared to its maniac cousin dressed in orange. In this guise, the 248.8 cc mill pumps out 27 PS power and 23.5 Nm of torque.

Other performance figures are out too and the Dominar 250 is claimed to reach a top whack of 132 kmph while it clocks 0-100 kmph in 10.5 seconds.

As compared to the Dominar 400, it carries over some features while loses out on some. It retains the up-side down (USD) forks and the twin barrel exhaust for an instance. It carries over the slipper clutch as well. The diameter of the front USD forks has come down to 37 mm as compared to the 41 mm forks on the D400. It gets slimmer tyres too as compared to its big brother. The rear gets 130 section rubber while the front makes do with 100 section tyres. The braking department is handled by a 300 mm disc at the front and 230 mm at the rear. Dual-channel ABS is being offered as standard which is a very necessary addition according to the segment standards.

Commenting on the Dominar 250 launch, Mr. Sarang Kanade, President – Motorcycles, Bajaj Auto Ltd. said, “The Dominar brand has been able to create a strong following for itself and has become the preferred choice for long distance tourers. Dominar riders have traversed five continents, conquered the Arctic and Antarctica, journeyed thousands of miles and pushed the Dominar 400 bike to its limits. Dominar 250 will be an ideal bike for aspiring riding enthusiasts who wish to get into the world of touring.”

Now that the Dominar 250 is here, we can’t help but think what Bajaj has in mind now. Maybe their own iteration of the Adevnture 390? Or RS400? As we keep this lingering thought in our heads, you can get your BS6 compliant new Dominar 250 in Canyon Red and Vine Black colour options at INR 1,60,000/- ex showroom Delhi.