Bajaj Auto Extends Free Service And Warranty Coverage For All Products

In the wake of the 21-day nation-wide lockdown announced to combat the virus, Bajaj Auto has extended its free service and warranty period for both two-wheelers and commercial vehicles. For two-wheelers, the OE warranty and free service period of all vehicles that are expiring between 20th March 2020 to 30th April 2020 will now be extended until 31st May 2020. For commercial vehicles (3W/Qute), for which free service – i.e. 1st / 2nd/ 3rd is due till 30th April 2020 (as per timelines), time validity will get extended by 2 months. Additionally, any vehicle for which warranty is about to expire between March and April (up to 30th April), time validity will be extended by 2 months.

Bajaj Auto has ensured that its nationwide dealerships will pass on the benefits of free service and extended warranty to all its customers. Commenting on this situation, Mr. Rakesh Sharma – Motorcycles, Bajaj Auto Ltd. said, “In view of the current situation of a mandated lockdown owing to COVID-19, Bajaj Auto has decided to extend its service and warranty period of all our vehicles. While social distancing in such troubled times is our collective responsibility, we wanted to ensure that our customers do not face any hurdles as they will not be able to avail our services for the interim period.”

Bajaj Auto has also announced the introduction of the BS6 Pulsar NS160, where the bike’s fuel-injected engine now makes considerably more power in comparison to the BS4 version. However, this has resulted in a price increase of nearly INR 10,000. The brand’s bestseller in the 200cc+ category, the Pulsar 220 has also been updated to meet the new norms. Besides products, to assist the nation in its fight against the coronavirus situation, the Bajaj Group has pledged an amount of INR 100 crore. The amount will be used to ensure that all citizens of our country have access to healthcare and other necessities of life. Working with the Government and the group’s network of over 200+ NGO partners, it will ensure these resources reach those who need it the most.