Avantura Choppers Rudra And Pravega Launched In India: Details, Features, Tech Specs And Prices

Avantura Choppers has launched of its first two models, the Rudra and Pravega. With 2000cc displacement, these made-to-order motorcycles will be available for pre-bookings starting from the India Bike Week 2017 with each motorcycle being personalized for its rider. These production grade chopper motorcycles will be fully certified by the ARAI at the time of delivery and priced at INR 23.90 lakhs for the Rudra and INR 21.40 lakhs for the Pravega (ex-showroom, Mumbai).

Avantura Choppers has roped in the Kevin Alsop (Founder of Big Bear Choppers, USA) as the Chief Design Engineer of the brand. Alsop who is considered an ultimate global authority on choppers, has designed the Rudra and Pravega to create the original chopper experience for Indian riders, considering every detail to suit local riding conditions. Avantura Choppers has set-up strategic partnerships with global manufacturers like S&S Engines, Beringer braking systems, Primo suspensions, Mustang seats, Kellermann lights and Avon tires to be OEMs for their product line.

Both Rudra and Pravega have specially crafted geometries with similar base design engineering. Rudra means ‘the ultimate roar’ and signifies a raw enchanting power, brought to life by its majestic body type, technical configuration and compelling road presence. Drawing from the words ‘Pravah’ and ‘Vega’ in Sanskrit, Pravega stands for ‘a tryst with the wind’. Both models are the perfect balance between power, agility, speed and grace, all in a beautifully designed unique package.

2018 RUDRA And PRAVEGA HIGHLIGHTS:

SEATS BY MUSTANG, USA

6 PISTON FORGED BRAKE CALLIPERS BY BERINGER, FRANCE

LED TURN SIGNALS BY KELLERMANN, GERMANY

2000 CC V-TWIN ENGINE BY S&S CYCLE, USA

Complete technical specifications