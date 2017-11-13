Avantura Choppers Rudra And Pravega Launched In India: Details, Features, Tech Specs And Prices

Avantura Choppers has launched of its first two models, the Rudra and Pravega. With 2000cc displacement, these made-to-order motorcycles will be available for pre-bookings starting from the India Bike Week 2017 with each motorcycle being personalized for its rider. These production grade chopper motorcycles will be fully certified by the ARAI at the time of delivery and priced at INR 23.90 lakhs for the Rudra and INR 21.40 lakhs for the Pravega (ex-showroom, Mumbai).
Avantura Choppers has roped in the Kevin Alsop (Founder of Big Bear Choppers, USA) as the Chief Design Engineer of the brand. Alsop who is considered an ultimate global authority on choppers, has designed the Rudra and Pravega to create the original chopper experience for Indian riders, considering every detail to suit local riding conditions. Avantura Choppers has set-up strategic partnerships with global manufacturers like S&S Engines, Beringer braking systems, Primo suspensions, Mustang seats, Kellermann lights and Avon tires to be OEMs for their product line.
Both Rudra and Pravega have specially crafted geometries with similar base design engineering. Rudra means ‘the ultimate roar’ and signifies a raw enchanting power, brought to life by its majestic body type, technical configuration and compelling road presence. Drawing from the words ‘Pravah’ and ‘Vega’ in Sanskrit, Pravega stands for ‘a tryst with the wind’. Both models are the perfect balance between power, agility, speed and grace, all in a beautifully designed unique package.
2018 RUDRA And PRAVEGA HIGHLIGHTS:
- SEATS BY MUSTANG, USA
- 6 PISTON FORGED BRAKE CALLIPERS BY BERINGER, FRANCE
- LED TURN SIGNALS BY KELLERMANN, GERMANY
- 2000 CC V-TWIN ENGINE BY S&S CYCLE, USA
Complete technical specifications
|MODEL
|2018 RUDRA
|2018 PRAVEGA
|ENGINE
|ENGINE
|S&S V124
|S&S V124
|BORE
|4.125 IN.
|4.125 IN.
|STROKE
|4.625 IN.
|4.625 IN.
|DISPLACEMENT
|124 CU IN
|124 CU IN
|COMPRESSION RATIO
|8.9:1
|8.9:1
|FUEL SYSTEM
|ELECTRONIC SEQUENTIAL PORT FUEL INJECTION
|ELECTRONIC SEQUENTIAL PORT FUEL INJECTION
|EXHAUST
|2-INTO-1 ; CATALYST IN MUFFLER
|2-INTO-1 ; CATALYST IN MUFFLER
|DIMENSIONS
|LENGTH
|2908 MM
|2627 mm
|SEAT HEIGHT, LADEN
|574 MM
|574 MM
|SEAT HEIGHT, UNLADEN
|600 MM
|600 MM
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|150 MM
|150 MM
|RAKE (STEERING HEAD) (DEG)
|38
|34
|TRAIL
|4.2 IN.
|4.5 in.
|WHEELBASE
|2180 MM
|2006 mm
|TIRES, FRONT SPECIFICATION
|130/60 R23 65V
|120/70 R21 68v
|TIRES, REAR SPECIFICATION
|280/40 R20,89V
|250/40 R18,81V
|FUEL CAPACITY
|17 LTRS
|21 ltrs
|OIL CAPACITY (W/FILTER)
|3.5 LTRS
|3.5 LTRS
|WEIGHT, IN RUNNING ORDER
|344 KG
|347kg
|DRIVETRAIN
|PRIMARY DRIVE CHAIN
|25/36 RATIO
|25/36 RATIO
|GEAR RATIOS (OVERALL)
|CHASSIS
|WHEELS, FRONT TYPE
|23” MACHINED, FORGED BILLET ALUMINUM
|21” machined, forged billet aluminum
|WHEELS, REAR TYPE
|20’’ MACHINED, FORGED BILLET ALUMINUM
|18” Machined, forged billet aluminum
|BRAKES, CALIPER TYPE
|6-PISTON FIXED FRONT & 6-PISTON FIXEDREAR
|6-piston fixed front & 6-piston fixedrear
|ELECTRIC
|PRICE (EX-SHOWROOM MUMBAI)
|INR 23.90 LAKH
|INR 21.40 LAKH