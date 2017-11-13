Avantura Choppers Rudra And Pravega Launched In India: Details, Features, Tech Specs And Prices

Avantura Choppers has launched of its first two models, the Rudra and Pravega. With 2000cc displacement, these made-to-order motorcycles will be available for pre-bookings starting from the India Bike Week 2017 with each motorcycle being personalized for its rider. These production grade chopper motorcycles will be fully certified by the ARAI at the time of delivery and priced at INR 23.90 lakhs for the Rudra and INR 21.40 lakhs for the Pravega (ex-showroom, Mumbai).

Avantura Choppers has roped in the Kevin Alsop (Founder of Big Bear Choppers, USA) as the Chief Design Engineer of the brand. Alsop who is considered an ultimate global authority on choppers, has designed the Rudra and Pravega to create the original chopper experience for Indian riders, considering every detail to suit local riding conditions. Avantura Choppers has set-up strategic partnerships with global manufacturers like S&S Engines, Beringer braking systems, Primo suspensions, Mustang seats, Kellermann lights and Avon tires to be OEMs for their product line.

Both Rudra and Pravega have specially crafted geometries with similar base design engineering. Rudra means ‘the ultimate roar’ and signifies a raw enchanting power, brought to life by its majestic body type, technical configuration and compelling road presence. Drawing from the words ‘Pravah’ and ‘Vega’ in Sanskrit, Pravega stands for ‘a tryst with the wind’. Both models are the perfect balance between power, agility, speed and grace, all in a beautifully designed unique package.

2018 RUDRA And PRAVEGA HIGHLIGHTS:

  • SEATS BY MUSTANG, USA
  • 6 PISTON FORGED BRAKE CALLIPERS BY BERINGER, FRANCE
  • LED TURN SIGNALS BY KELLERMANN, GERMANY
  • 2000 CC V-TWIN ENGINE BY S&S CYCLE, USA

Complete technical specifications

MODEL2018 RUDRA2018 PRAVEGA
ENGINE
ENGINES&S V124S&S V124
BORE4.125 IN.4.125 IN.
STROKE4.625 IN.4.625 IN.
DISPLACEMENT124 CU IN124 CU IN
COMPRESSION RATIO8.9:18.9:1
FUEL SYSTEMELECTRONIC SEQUENTIAL PORT FUEL INJECTIONELECTRONIC SEQUENTIAL PORT FUEL INJECTION
EXHAUST2-INTO-1 ; CATALYST IN MUFFLER2-INTO-1 ; CATALYST IN MUFFLER
DIMENSIONS
LENGTH2908 MM2627 mm
SEAT HEIGHT, LADEN574 MM574 MM
SEAT HEIGHT, UNLADEN600 MM600 MM
GROUND CLEARANCE150 MM150 MM
RAKE (STEERING HEAD) (DEG)3834
TRAIL4.2 IN.4.5 in.
WHEELBASE2180 MM2006 mm
TIRES, FRONT SPECIFICATION130/60 R23 65V120/70 R21 68v
TIRES, REAR SPECIFICATION280/40 R20,89V250/40 R18,81V
FUEL CAPACITY17 LTRS21 ltrs
OIL CAPACITY (W/FILTER)3.5 LTRS3.5 LTRS
WEIGHT, IN RUNNING ORDER344 KG347kg
DRIVETRAIN
PRIMARY DRIVE CHAIN25/36 RATIO25/36 RATIO
GEAR RATIOS (OVERALL)
CHASSIS
WHEELS, FRONT TYPE23” MACHINED, FORGED BILLET ALUMINUM21” machined, forged billet aluminum
WHEELS, REAR TYPE20’’ MACHINED, FORGED BILLET ALUMINUM18” Machined, forged billet aluminum
BRAKES, CALIPER TYPE6-PISTON FIXED FRONT & 6-PISTON FIXEDREAR6-piston fixed front & 6-piston fixedrear
ELECTRIC
  • LIGHTS (AS PER COUNTRY REGULATION),
  • INDICATOR LAMPS
  • HIGH BEAM
  • NEUTRAL
  • ENGINE DIAGNOSTICS
  • SECURITY
  • HAZARD LIGHTS
  • 3.5 INCH ANALOG SPEEDOMETER WITH DIGITAL GEAR, ODOMETER, FUEL LEVEL, CLOCK, TRIP, RANGE AND TACHOMETER INDICATION
  • BATTERY VOLTAGE INDICATOR
  • LIGHTS (AS PER COUNTRY REGULATION),
  • INDICATOR LAMPS
  • HIGH BEAM
  • NEUTRAL
  • ENGINE DIAGNOSTICS
  • SECURITY
  • HAZARD LIGHTS
  • 3.5 INCH ANALOG SPEEDOMETER WITH DIGITAL GEAR, ODOMETER, FUEL LEVEL, CLOCK, TRIP, RANGE AND TACHOMETER INDICATION
  • BATTERY VOLTAGE INDICATOR
PRICE (EX-SHOWROOM MUMBAI)INR 23.90 LAKHINR 21.40 LAKH

