Auto Expo 2020: Hyundai Lines Up Much-Awaited Models

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) announced its imposing line-up for the Auto Expo 2020 including the unveil of the most anticipated SUVs “The New Tucson 2020” and one of India’s most loved and admired “The All New CRETA” on 5th February, 9:40 hrs.; and 6th February, 13:30 hrs.; respectively.

Along with these two giants there are 13 other trendsetter products on showcase including the new unveils, the current line-up and future concepts.

Under the Brand’s Vision of ‘Progress of Humanity’, Hyundai is all set to showcase the Technology prowess taking a leap as a game changer capable of setting the rules of the market. Hyundai will showcase 13 exciting cars and future ready technologies and concepts under the theme ‘Freedom in Future Mobility’. Spread over 3,147 square meters in Hall Number 3 at the Auto Expo 2020, customers can witness Hyundai’s prowess and roadmap for providing solutions for future mobility.

Commenting on the line of products for the mega show, Mr. S.S. Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India said, “Hyundai Motor India is committed to offer people quality time as well as happiness and joy while continuously evolving the mobility solution with Human Centric Technologies. The Auto Expo -2020 will mark another landmark in the Indian Auto Industry and Hyundai as a customer centric organization will showcase the Technology prowess under the theme ‘Freedom in Future Mobility’ and Unveil the upcoming Trendsetter SUV’s for the Indian market.”

Hyundai will showcase the product and technology prowess through the ‘Unique Islands’ as detailed below:

Clean & Smart Island: Hyundai is a Responsible and Caring brand with cause and has always led the “Zero Emission Mobility” Revolution for a Greener, Cleaner and Brighter future of India. As a Technology and Innovation driven brand, Hyundai is aligned and committed to embark on the journey of India’s future mobility and will showcase India’s First Electric SUV – KONA Electric along with NEXO FCEV.

As a Young, Dynamic and Technology Driven Brand committed to provide Happy Life to its customers its seamless connectivity especially on the move is an essential part of creating Quality Time and Ease of Space. Leading the Indian Automobile Market with Connected car technology Hyundai will demonstrate the Blue Link Technology through interactive wall for Customer to understand the Connected Car Tech and also showcase India’s First Connected SUV and Executive Premium Sedan – Hyundai VENUE and The New ELANTRA.

The Hyundai N brand delivers high-performance vehicles that are fun to drive, with everyday usability and track capability. The island will showcase Hyundai’s commitment towards motorsports by characterizing it key pillars like Create Future, High Performance, Connecting Motorsports and Stability & Power.

Future Concepts Island: A concept car is a vehicle made to showcase new styling and technology. Hyundai Motor India will showcase the Future of Design and Technology with:

‘Le Fil Rouge (HDC-1)’ concept, marking a new era for Hyundai design and providing a glimpse of its future design cues. Le Fil Rouge (common thread) is a reflection of Hyundai’s belief that the brand’s past, present and future designs are all connected.

Hyundai Kite is a two-seater dune buggy concept vehicle that converts into a single-seater jet ski.

Hyundai Walking Car Concept: Elevate is the first Ultimate Mobility Vehicle (UMV), blending technology found in electric cars and robots, which allows it to traverse terrain beyond the limitations of even the most capable off-road vehicle.