Ashok Leyland Employees Contribute INR 41 Lakh Towards PM Cares Fund

Besides all that’s tragic, many positives have also emerged out of the unusual situation we are in. One of those is the coming together of humanity in our fight against an unknown, invisible enemy. Strangely enough, the virus has allowed the good inside us to take charge, come forward and lend a helping hand. Like many others, employees of India’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturer, Ashok Leyland, contributed a sum of INR 41,00,000 [Rupees Forty One Lakhs] to the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund [PM CARES Fund]. The contributions were collectively made by employees of Ashok Leyland and their family, to support the fight against COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

Staying true to the brand promise of ‘Aapki Jeet. Hamari Jeet’, Ashok Leyland has been actively working with the Government at every step and supporting their initiatives, during this testing time. The initiatives are:

Deployed 10 Ashok Leyland vehicles, along with drivers, for emergency use by the Tamilnadu Health Department

Provided masks, disposable gloves, liquid handwash, sanitizers and bodysuits for healthcare personnel of the Government

Provided health and sanitation workers of the Government with disinfectants, protective chemical guard suit and chemical protection goggles

Through the Power Solutions Business, the company ensured continuous power supply through gensets at Government hospitals even during the lockdown: 250 KVA Genset at Tiruvallur GH Hospital, 62.5 KVA Genset at Madurai Medical College, 250 KVA Genset at Chrompet Government Hospital

Every day, more than 10,000 meals are provided from the plants’ kitchens, across the country, to police personnel, doctors and healthcare support staff

Employees and dealerships have been providing food and rations at various locations across the country, especially to stranded truck drivers and migrant labourers

Breakdown calls have also been attended, round the clock, from truck drivers carrying essential services

As a responsible organization, Ashok Leyland remains committed to support the State and Central Government in overcoming this pandemic and emerge as a strong nation. Commenting on the contribution, Mr Balachandar NV, President – HR, Communications, & CSR, Ashok Leyland, said, “As the nation stands in solidarity to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, we are constantly engaged in various initiatives to support the Government in the best possible way. The contribution by our employees and their families reiterates our commitment to corporate India’s response to COVID-19. Furthermore, we really appreciate the Governments’ effort, both in the Centre and State, which have led the fight from the front.”