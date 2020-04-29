Samhita Partners With Uber, Mahindra Logistics To Provide Relief Amidst Covid-19 Crisis

The recent health crisis has brought out a lot of good in many individuals and organizations who are determined to do something for a good cause. Samhita Social Ventures is one such sector consulting firm that aims to impact the lives of over 1 million people affected by the COVID-19 crisis. It has set up two coalitions – India Workers Alliance and India Protectors Alliance – which bring together companies from various industries in India with effective partners in the social sector to help vulnerable sections of the society. Between the two alliances, Samhita hopes to benefit over 1 million people.

The India Workers Alliance aims to help gig economy professionals, construction labourers, truck drivers, daily wage earners and other blue-collar workers while the India Protectors Alliance works with the people who are at the front lines of the fight against the virus including healthcare workers, policemen and sanitation workers. Samhita has partnered with leading corporates including Mahindra Logistics, Uber, IDFC FIRST Bank, Crompton Greaves, Brihati Foundation (by Claris) and Blowhorn to mobilize resources that will aid those who are most affected.

Priya Naik, Founder and CEO, Samhita Social Ventures said “At Samhita, we believe in solving wicked problems through the power of collaboration. We have adopted the same approach in addressing the current COVID-19 situation – forge partnerships across samaj-sarkar-bazaar to help those most impacted by the pandemic. We understand that the pandemic has also gravely impacted companies and stressed their cash and fund flows. But now is the time to pool all available resources and help those who form the backbone of your industry, your ecosystem and your economy. It is time to not just help your own workforce but also support those who work across your value chain. Be a part of a bigger coalition – whether existing alliances or a new one that you choose to champion in your industry.”

The India Workers Alliance will undertake direct benefit transfers to blue-collar workers who have been most affected by the crisis. Further, it will help facilitate access to eligible government schemes and affordable insurance or security products so that the workers and their families are secured from the effects of this pandemic situation. This Alliance will work in partnership with Super Money and Haqdarshak to ensure that the benefits reach the targeted people and there are rigorous monitoring and reporting of the benefits derived from the solutions.

The India Protectors’ Alliance aims to support some of the people who are fighting on the frontline of the war against COVID-19 – healthcare practitioners and sanitation workers. This Alliance will provide Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), training and capacity building to the healthcare personnel and aim to provide access to innovative financial and insurance products.