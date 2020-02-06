Volkswagen India Unveils its All-Electric ID. CROZZ Concept & TSI Powered RACE POLO at Auto Expo 2020

On the second press day of Auto Expo 2020, Volkswagen India unveiled its technological prowess. The brand showcased the ID. CROZZ, an all-electric vehicle based on Volkswagen’s unique Modular Electric Drive Matrix for the Indian market. Also, on showcase is the globally renowned TSI technology, symbolic to Volkswagen, through RACE POLO. The carline will feature in Volkswagen Motorsport One Make Championship series.

Speaking at the unveil, Mr Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars said, “We, at Volkswagen, take immense pride in showcasing our best technology to the Indian customers through the ID. CROZZ & RACE POLO. The two are symbols of Volkswagen’s groundbreaking and innovating technologies that continue to offer Volkswagen’s core DNA of safety, build quality and fun-to-drive experience.”

The ID. CROZZ is a combination of four-door coupe and sports utility vehicle in one. A sporty, interactively designed zero-emission all-rounder with an all-electric drive delivering power of 225 kW. The car has a top speed of 180km/h and can cover up to 500km on one battery charge. the ID. CROZZ has a clear and powerful design language with a stylish appearance. A new feature is a movable light blind in the illuminated panoramic roof that creates ambient lighting both inside and on the exterior. The car is compact yet spacious owing to the flexible MEB platform.

The RACE POLO is powered by a 1.8l, 4 cylinder TSI engine delivering a peak power of 230hp and a torque of 320Nm @ 3200-4600rpm. Further, the powerful engine is mated with a 6-speed sequential gearbox with limited-slip differential. The car utilizes an electronic shift actuator for quick gear changes and has safety features that protect the driver from changing down gears. The car adheres to international standards of motorsport safety systems and provides an unparalleled driving experience.

Volkswagen All-Electric ID. CROZZ Concept Images

Volkswagen RACE POLO Images