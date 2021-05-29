5-Door Mahindra Thar Officially Confirmed!

Yester-night was quite an eventful one for Indian SUV fans. Mahindra and Mahindra, the homegrown carmaker renowned for its rugged and butch SUVs, made several important announcements during an online media briefing while releasing the company’s fourth-quarter results for FY2021. In the briefing, the company confirmed that it will be launching as many as 9 new passenger vehicles in India by 2026. Mahindra has also confirmed that the much-talked-about 5-door Thar SUV is definitely in the works and should hit the streets during the period of 2023-2026.

In its three-door format, the Thar is a four-seater with two front-facing seats at the back. The side-facing seats were removed last year as the SUV’s 4-star rating is only applicable for its front-facing seats.

The five-door version will come with a bench that should be able to seat three people at the back. Mahindra could go ahead and free up more space inside the Thar’s cabin. The existing model’s wheelbase is 2450mm. If Mahindra manages to squeeze out more space on the inside, it will prove to be a major selling point of Thar and will definitely add more to its appeal. Although the current iteration of the Thar aims to be a lot more practical than its previous iteration, it still lacks a little behind when it comes to rear legroom and boot space. The five-door Thar could get extra features, including automatic AC, rear AC vents, and push-button engine start/stop. Mahindra could also roll out the 5-door Thar with 2WD to make it more affordable. This will cater to a broader audience who might double up the Thar as a family car.

The new Thar gets an updated version of the 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine which cranks out 130hp, 300Nm and is available with a 6-speed manual gearbox and an optional, Aisin-sourced, 6-speed torque converter. If you like petrol engines, the 2.0-litre mStallion motor is also on offer. It cranks out 150hp of power and 300 Nm (MT). The 5-door Mahindra Thar is expected to carry the same set of powertrains.

Currently, the three-door Thar retails from Rs 12.12 lakh to Rs 14.17 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Its five-door version will undoubtedly sell at a premium.