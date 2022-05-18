2022 TVS iQube Launched At ₹98K

Prices for the top-end iQube ST haven't been revealed yet but it can be booked for ₹999.

With growing competition in the electric two-wheeler segment, TVS has launched the 2022 iQube with more variants, colors, charging options, and a higher range. The 2022 iQube is available in three variants, namely, iQube, iQube S, and iQube ST. The base iQube is priced at ₹98,564 on-road, Delhi, and ₹1.11 lakh on-road, Bengaluru. The iQube S is priced at Rs 1.19 lakh on-road Bengaluru and ₹1.08 lakh on-road in Delhi. Prices for the top-end iQube ST haven’t been revealed yet but it can be booked for ₹999.

What’s new?

The design of the TVS iQube remains the same. With its clean and uncomplicated design, the iQube looks stylish, yet, subtle and functional. It has been equipped with crystal-clear LED headlamps, and all-LED tail lamps and has been fitted with an illuminating logo. It gets a 5-inch TFT screen and a claimed range of 100km. Apart from the standard Pearl White shade, the base iQube can now be had in Shining Red and Titanium Grey Glossy paints.

The mid-spec iQube S gets a larger 7-inch TFT screen and 100km range. Colour options for the iQube S include Lucid Yellow, Mercury Grey Glossy, Mint Blue, and Copper Bronze Glossy. The top-spec iQube ST gets a claimed range of 140km, a 7-inch touchscreen with a new UI, a 5-way joystick interactivity, music control, proactive notifications including vehicle health, 4G telematics, a larger 32-liter boot, and fast charging capability at 1.5 kW.

Color options include Starlight Blue Glossy, Titanium Grey Matte, Coral Sand Glossy, and Copper Bronze Matte paint shades. The TVS SMARTXONNECT platform has been enhanced with an improved navigation system, telematics unit, anti-theft, and geofencing features. TVS iQube Alexa skillset allows our customers can use voice commands to access important information. Options of plug-and-play carry along off-board chargers with 950W and 650W capacity and with charging times of 3 hours and 4.5 hours are also available with TVS iQube ST and TVS iQube S.

Official statement

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Sudarshan Venu, Managing Director, TVS Motor Company, said, “The launch of the new TVS iQube is a testament to our commitment of offering world-class EV technology with never-before intelligent and personalized connected experience. TVS Motor has been investing in electric technologies for more than ten years now, and TVS iQube has provided thousands of our customers with an unparalleled electric riding experience. TVS Motor will continue to scale new benchmarks in connected mobility and EV with our innovations and advanced technology offerings.”