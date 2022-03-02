2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Comes With A Bigger Engine, But There’s A Catch!

The recently launched Baleno features the K12N motor which makes it the most fuel-efficient in its class. However, what if we told you that you could get the Baleno with a 1.5-liter engine that churns out 105hp? That’s right! The Maruti Baleno sold in South Africa comes with this motor. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual and a 4-speed torque converter automatic. The rest of the features and specifications remain the same. However, do we think that it could make it to India? Not a chance considering the taxes on bigger petrol engines for small cars!

Maruti Baleno: a brief recap

Take a look at the new Baleno and you’ll notice that the changes are quite substantial when compared to the previous one. The front looks wider thanks to the new fascia. There’s a new grille that is much larger and it has a mesh design to it. There is also a brushed aluminum belt that runs across the grille and merges into the headlights. Speaking of headlights, they are much sharper now and are all new projector units with LED DRLs. The lower half of the front bumper features a wide front air dam with a new set of LED fog lamps.

The side profile is more or less similar to the pre-facelift version with the only addition being a new set of 16-inch alloy wheels. The rear features new C-shaped LED taillamps and a new tailgate. The bumper has been reworked as well. It comes with wireless Apple Carplay and Android Auto, Arkymys sound system, and connected car tech. The automatic climate control panel is also a new unit and it is standard across all variants.

The multi-function flat-bottom steering wheel has been lifted off from the swift. The instrument cluster has also been carried over from other Maruti cars and it gets a color MID. In terms of features, the new Baleno comes with segment-first features such as a 360-degree camera and a heads-up display. Other features include keyless entry with push-button start/stop, cruise control, auto-folding mirrors, automatic headlamp, auto-dimming IRVM, a sliding center armrest, and rear A/C vents with fast-charging USB ports.

In terms of powertrain, the new Baleno comes with a 1.2-liter naturally aspirated petrol engine which is called K12N. This engine features an integrated starter generator which adds the auto engine start/stop functionality to save more fuel. It produces 89hp and 113nm of torque. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual and an AMT. It delivers 22.35 km/l in the manual guise and 22.94 km/l in the AMT.