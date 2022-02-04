2022 Indian Scout Rogue Breaks Cover!

Indian Motorcycles could be dubbed as an arch-rival to the brand Harley Davidson. Apart from cruisers, Indian Motorcycles has a vast line-up like the FTR series, Scout series, Cruiser series, Bagger series, Touring series, and Dark Horse series. From the Scout series, Indian Motorcycles has revealed their 2022 Scout Rogue. The Scout Rogue has a whole new different character; it has a whole new soul. The Scout Rouge can be the unexpected game-changer.

Design

As this is a typical cruiser motorcycle, it has the stance, the road presence in its design and indeed it is an eye-catchy cruiser. The whole blacked-out theme makes the motorcycle stand out in the crowd. The front quarter is fairing with an integrated visor that totally suits the motorcycle and it is helpful full as well, as it avoids windblast on the direct face. The long mini-ape, the cushioned sleek seat, and the 19-inch front alloy add a plus point to comfort and design. It also gets a digital instrument cluster. The blacked-out dual exhaust pipe is aesthetically appealing as well. Overall the design of the Indian Scout Rogue is black and outstanding.

Performance and Features

The Indian Scout Rogue is powered with a 1133cc 60-degree V-twin engine that chunks out 94bhp of maximum power and 96.2Nm of peak torque, these all specifications are mated with a 6-speed gearbox. This isn’t a feature full bike, mostly raw but it is equipped with reasonable features like a liquid cool engine, USB Charging port, ABS as standard, etc.

Suspension and Tyres

For the front, the Indian is offering a 120mm Telescopic Fork mated with 19-inch alloys and Metzeler Cruisetec 130/60B19 61H tires. And for the rear, it gets 51mm Dual shocks mate with Metzeler Cruisetec 150/80B16 77H tires.

Accessories

There are a lot of accessories that can be equipped with the scout rogue especially for pillion comfort, like Syndicate 2-up Seat (black), Syndicate Low Profile Passenger backrest (black), and Adjustable Piggyback Rear Shocks. There are some other accessories for providing more comfort and storage like Extended reach or reduced reach handlebar, tachometer with shift light, and for storage, you can opt for a genuine Leather tank pouch, single-sided saddlebag.