2021 Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace Facelift Teased Ahead Of Its Global Debut

Volkswagen is going to strengthen its SUV offensive with the facelifted version of the Tiguan AllSpace 7-seater. The German carmaker has teased the facelift version of the 7-seater SUV which will mark its global debut on May 12. The teaser provides a glimpse of the SUV’s rear, side and tail-lamp design. It is being assumed that the Tiguan AllSpace will incorporate the same changes which we witnessed on its 5-seater counterpart. The facelifted Tiguan has already shown its face to the world and leaked images suggest that the AllSpace will bear the same updates.

More details

The Tiguan facelift is a typical Volkswagen when it comes to the overall styling. Volkswagen is renowned for its simple yet sharp lines and understated design. The same can be said for the Allspace as well.

Looks

Talking about the facelift version of the Tiguan, its silhouette and stance is largely similar to the outgoing model but the front end will now feature an updated headlamp design with integrated LED DRLs.

There is a traditional horizontal three-slat grille with chrome and a Volkswagen logo in the centre. Other changes include a revised design of the bumper and a sportier air intake design. The car gets a very similar-looking side profile to the vehicle that was available in the Indian market. It also gets differently designed alloy wheels. Apart from that, the Tiguan also gets updated L-shaped LED tail lamps.

Interior changes

The cabin is also neatly put together. It looks, it looks premium, it, for sure, looks as if it is manufactured in Deutschland. The all-black interior scheme is generally a people-pleaser so there won’t be many complaints straightaway. The dash looks nice and everything looks to be finished with a premium touch and you can easily gauge the quality of materials used with a single glance. Over the pre-facelift model, the facelift gets a new instrument cluster, a redesigned steering, 30-colour ambient lighting and new touch-based AC controls. Notable features include traction control, ESP, ventilated seats, wireless charging, hill hold, hill start assist, a panoramic sunroof etc. The same changes will be reflected in the AllSpace as well.

Powertrain

Under the hood, the 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace will come with the same 2.0-litre TSI engine that is tuned to make 188 bhp and 320 Nm, while mated to a 7-speed DSG automatic transmission as standard. The SUV is also likely to get the company’s 4Motion all-wheel-drive system (AWD) system which was available in the pre-facelift model as well. The facelifted Tiguan AllSpace will be a petrol-only offering.