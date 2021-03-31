2021 Volkswagen Tiguan 5-seater Facelift Unveiled In India 

Volkswagen is betting big on SUVs to mark a successful return to India under its India 2.0 and SUVW strategies. VW had first introduced the Tiguan primarily as a 5-seater, which was discontinued post the implementation of BS6 norms. Then, VW launched the Tiguan All-Space in India which could accommodate 7 people. Now, VW is bringing the facelifted 5-seater Tiguan back to India and it will go on sale alongside the Tiguan All-Space.

More details

The Tiguan facelift is a typical Volkswagen when it comes to the overall styling. Volkswagen is renowned for its simple yet sharp lines and understated design.

It seems to work in its favour because, despite the fact that the Polo and the Vento haven’t been updated cosmetically for a long time, they still find many takers. Talking about the facelift version of the Tiguan, its silhouette and stance is largely similar to the outgoing model but the front end will now feature an updated headlamp design with integrated LED DRLs.

There is a traditional horizontal three-slat grille with chrome and a Volkswagen logo in the centre. Other changes include a revised design of the bumper and a sportier air intake design. The car gets a very similar-looking side profile to the vehicle that was available in the Indian market. It also gets differently designed alloy wheels. Apart from that, the Tiguan also gets updated L-shaped LED tail lamps.

Cabin

The cabin is also neat put together. It looks, it looks premium, it, for sure, looks as if it is manufactured in Deutschland. The all-black interior scheme is generally a people-pleaser so there won’t be many complaints straightaway. The dash looks nice and everything looks to be finished with a premium touch and you can easily gauge the quality of materials used with a single glance. Over the pre-facelift model, the facelift gets a new instrument cluster, a redesigned steering, 30-colour ambient lighting and new touch-based AC controls. Notable features include traction control, ESP, ventilated seats, wireless charging, hill hold, hill start assist, a panoramic sunroof etc.

Powertrain

Under the hood, the 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan will come with the same 2.0-litre TSI engine that powers the Tiguan AllSpace. The turbocharged petrol engine is tuned to make 188 bhp and 320 Nm, while mated to a 7-speed DSG automatic transmission as standard. The SUV is also likely to get the company’s 4Motion all-wheel-drive system (AWD) system which was available in the pre-facelift model as well. The facelifted Tiguan will be a petrol-only offering.

Upon launch, the facelifted Tiguan will go head-to-head against the Jeep Compass, Hyundai Tuscon, the Citroen C5 Aircross and the upcoming Skoda Kodiaq and it should be priced in the INR 25-30 lakhs price bracket.