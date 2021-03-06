2021 MINI Countryman Launched In India

BMW Group is one of the most influential automotive groups in the whole wide world and MINI forms an integral part of it. The group has launched an updated version of MINI Countryman in India with a price starting at Rs 39.5 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The hot, hot-hatch is available in two variants: MINI Countryman Cooper S and MINI Countryman Cooper S JCW Inspired, priced at Rs 39.5 lakh and Rs 43.4 lakh, respectively. What’s worth noting here is the fact that the new MINIs will be assembled here at the company’s Chennai plant.

More details

Both variants are now pricier by a lakh compared to the pre-facelift versions. The previously offered Cooper S Diesel variant has been axed from the lineup.

Powertrain

When it comes to the powertrain affair, both the variants are powered by the same 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine rated at 192PS and 280Nm. Mini is now offering a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission, instead of the previous 8-speed automatic gearbox. It gets two drive modes: Sport and Green. Mini claims a 0-100kph time of 7.5 seconds for the Countryman.

Exterior tweaks

Being a facelift, the MINI Countryman has received subtle tweaks to the exterior and now features a revised nose with a new bumper along with a tweaked grille and LED headlamps. Round the back too, the bumper is new while the tail-lamps get the company’s trademark Union Jack LED motif. Talking about the JCW inspired, it gets sportier bumpers, a rear spoiler and larger 18-inch wheels compared to the standard car’s 17-inchers. Mini offers a choice of five exterior colours – Sage Green, White Silver, Midnight Black, Chilli Red and Island Blue – the last shade exclusive to the JCW Inspired variant.

Interior and features

The facelifted Countryman’s cabin looks almost identical to the pre-facelift version, except for the new 5.5-inch digital instrument cluster and gear stick. The range-topping Cooper S JCW Inspired variant gets new brown and silver upholstery as well as paddle shifters. It continues to come with the JCW interior and exterior package which includes a JCW aerodynamic kit, JCW steering wheel, and stainless steel pedal covers.

Talking about the feature list, the updated Countryman gets a head-up display, powered tailgate, a panoramic glass roof, front and rear fog lamps, and powered front seats with memory function for the driver’s seat. It also gets an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay, dual-zone climate control, and a wireless phone charger. Safety is covered by dual front airbags, ABS with cornering brake control, brake assist, and crash sensor.