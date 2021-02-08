2021 MG ZS EV Launched At INR 20.99 Lakh; Gets More Features And Longer Range

MG entered the Indian market with the Hector and followed it up with the ZS EV. The ZS EV became the first all-electric car to grace our shores. About 3,160 units of the MG ZS EV were booked in 2020 and is also one of the safest cars out there with a Euro NCAP safety rating of five stars. MG has now rolled out a facelifted version of the ZS EV. It looks the same cosmetically but now features longer range and more features.

More details

The range starts at INR 20.99 lakh for the Excite trim and it goes all the way up to INR 24.18 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).

Specs and features

In its latest form, it boasts of a new 44.5 kWh HT (Hi-Tech) battery pack which takes its certified range to over 400 kilometres, 419 kms to be precise. MG once again states that the battery pack has been tested extensively and under varying weather conditions. The carmaker is confident of a range of between 300 and 400 kilometres – depending on driving habits and terrain, among other factors – in real-world conditions.

Features such as eight-inch infotainment screen, six airbags and the glowing logo on the front grille are common to both variants but Exclusive also gets the massive dual-pane panoramic sunroof, leather seats, power foldable ORVM which are heated, rain-sensing wipers, six-way power-adjustable driver seat and the i-SMART EV 2.0 connected car features. This variant is priced at ₹24.18 lakh (ex showroom).

The new i-Smart system supports ‘Hinglish’ voice commands and it can understand 35 plus Hinglish commands like ‘Hello MG, AC chalao’, ‘Hello MG, sunroof kholo’, ‘Hello MG and Radio Bajao’. With increased ground clearance of 177 mm, the new ZS EV is now available in 31 cities across the country. As for the performance, the 44.5 kWh battery pack is utilised with a synchronous motor. The maximum power output continues to be at 142 bhp and 353 Nm of peak torque. The tyre aspect ratio now stands at 215/55 R17. Other equipment highlights are a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, projector headlamps, and LED Daytime Running Lights. While the battery pack inside the ZS EV has an eight-year warranty, MG is offering five years’ unlimited-kilometre warranty or 1.50 lakh kms, five free labour service, five years of road-side assistance and five-way charging infrastructure.