2021 Lamborghini Urus Can Now Be Commissioned With A New Pearl Capsule Design Package

Lamborghini is one brand that needs no introduction. While the Italian car marker is best known for flashy, performance-oriented super sports cars, it has a very fast SUV in the range too – the Urus. Now, the supercar manufacturer has revealed a special edition of the Urus which renders the SUV a different look.

Automobili Lamborghini has introduced an exclusive specification palette for its ‘Super SUV’. Dubbed ‘Lamborghini Urus Pearl Capsule’, the portfolio offers a range of unique pearl-finish shades and styling elements that pay tribute to Lamborghini’s tradition of bright colours.

What’s Special About the Pearl Capsule Edition?

Exterior

The customisation option for the Urus has been created by Lamborghini’s Centro Stile design department and includes a two-tone exterior with the brand’s high-gloss four-layer pearl colours of Giallo Inti, Arancio Borealis and Verde Mantis in combination with high gloss black roof, rear diffuser, spoiler lip and other details. It gets matt grey tailpipes, and 23” high-gloss black rims with body colour accents. The package also includes some other appearance tweaks including a matching interior colour scheme.

The Urus Pearl Capsule is available on Urus model year 2021, alongside an extended range of colours and features following the first full year of Urus production in 2019. With more than 8,300 Urus delivered worldwide since its launch, the most popular colour options were elegant hues of greys, closely followed by Lamborghini’s trademark yellow.

Alongside enhanced standard and optional equipment, Lamborghini Urus owners will now be able to unlock their personality even more: they can choose from an updated standard colour palette and a continuously-expanding range of special colours, as well as further interior customization offered by Lamborghini Ad Personam.

Interior & Features

On the inside, the Lamborghini Urus Pearl Capsule is based on a two-tone colour combination, featuring the hexagon-shaped upholstery stitching Q-Citura with logo embroidery on the seat, along with carbon fibre and black anodized aluminium details. The Pearl Capsule will also exclusively feature optional fully-electric seats with airy perforated Alcantara leather.

An optional premium Sensonum sound system, featuring a 730 W amplifier and 17 speakers, is also on offer. Other notable features in the 2021 Urus include the new key design, updated optional Parking Assistance Package, including state-of-the-art Intelligent Park Assist. This system allows the car to park itself by managing steering, throttle and brake for automatic parallel and perpendicular parking with just the push of a button.

“The Lamborghini Urus has attracted an extremely diverse clientele since its launch, with exceptionally varied lifestyles,” said Automobili Lamborghini Chairman and CEO Stefano Domenicali. “Nearly 80% of those customers, of which around 10% are women, are new to the Lamborghini brand, enjoying the versatility of their Urus whether for business, family outings or of course, leisure time where the luxury, emotive performance and either sporty or elegant nature of the Urus are so prescient. The colors preferred by owners have varied enormously, with a strong mix of more understated choices as well as traditional sporty Lamborghini colours.

Powertrain

Performance wise, the Urus Pearl Capsule carries the same powertrain as the standard Urus. It is powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 petrol mill shared by a number of products under Volkswagen AG’s MLB Evo platform. It generates 641 Bhp @ 6,000rpm and 850Nm @ 2,250-4,500rpm while mated to an 8-speed ZF 8-speed automatic which drives all four wheels. It can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in just 3.6 seconds. The performance SUV will soon face a tough rival from its home country, the Ferrari Purosangue.