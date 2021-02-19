2021 Honda HR-V Unveiled; Gets A Hybrid Powertrain

Honda has unveiled a new generation of the HR-V ( also called Vezel ) coupe SUV with a hybrid powertrain. From the outside, which is where you would view it from, first up, it’s a very good looking vehicle, indeed. Honda has done a superb job on the styling of the HR-V supplementing it with neat Honda-ish interiors and a hybrid powertrain, to sum it up.

More details

As mentioned, it looks stunning from the outside. Upfront, one look at the headlights and they would surely remind you of the 5th-gen City that was launched last year.

The large grille upfront is one of the major talking points. It’s a multi-slat horizontal grille sans any black or chrome surround, which in itself is a unique design and is one good thing to look at. There are some blue accents/shades in the Honda logo which might indicate it’s a hybrid. On the sides, the sloping roofline is inevitably visible and a shoulder line that goes through the A-pillar further lifts it up. On the rear, it features an LED light bar running across the trunk, connecting the 2 taillights. An electric tailgate is offered on higher trims.

On the inside, Honda has provided a clean, nice-looking interior set. The dash is nice and seemingly flat and there are a lot of soft-touch materials visually. It gets a semi-digital instrument cluster, a wireless charger, a 9” floating touch infotainment system with apple car play and android auto. It also gets a panoramic sunroof along with rear AC vents. As with every other car these days, the HR-V also gets Honda’s connected car tech.

The HR-V draws power from an e:HEV hybrid powertrain which consists of a 1.5L petrol engine along with 2 electric motors. This hybrid combination delivers a combined peak power output of 109BHP and a peak torque of 253Nm. This hybrid powertrain allows the HR-V to sprint to 100 from a standstill in a rather impressive 9.5 seconds. Furthermore, the HR-V will be available in 4 variants – G, e:HEV X, e:HEV Z and e:HEV Play. It will soon be introduced into American and European markets.

Talking about India, Honda didn’t bring the previous generations of the HR-V to India. But currently, due to the recent discontinuation of the Civic and the CR-V, it is reported that Honda might bring the HR-V in the sub INR 15 lakhs category to take on the likes of the Kia Seltos and the Hyundai Creta.