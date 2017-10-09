2017 BMW G 310 R Images, Features, Tech Specs, Expected Price And Launch Date

The new 2017 BMW G 310 R India launch was previously delayed as the company was working on ‘Adequate Retail Infrastructure’. The motorcycle, which made debut back in 2015, is one of the most awaited motorcycles. The G 310 R will be manufactured by BMW’s new partner, TVS Motors of India. While we wait for an official launch date, here’s what we know about the upcoming 2017 BMW G 310 R.

2017 BMW G 310 R Expected Prices

The motorcycle will be placed against the likes of KTM 390 Duke and local assembly should help BMW to achieve that goal. The motorcycle is expected to be priced below INR 2.50 lakh (on-road).

2017 BMW G 310 R Expected Launch Date

As aforementioned, BMW was working on an adequate retail infrastructure so expect the motorcycle to arrive in India in 2018. We hope to hear some more official details at the 2018 Auto Expo in Delhi.

2017 BMW G 310 R Features and Details

The new G 310 R has been built from ground up. The motorcycle draws its design inspiration from the BMW Motorrad family such as the litre-class S 1000 R. While the new G 310 R does not get the trademark asymmetric headlight design, the neatly carved illumintor, a muscular fuel tank, radiator shrouds and beefy upside down gold-coloured forks upfront give a typical and unmistakable BMW roadster look to the motorcycle. All the ride related information is displayed on a large liquid crystal display.

The single piece seat seems sufficient to accommodate the rider and pillion comfortably and the under-seat region can be accessed using the keyhole below the rear panel. The side panel is non-existent, exposing the sub-frame of the rigid tubular steel frame and the rear mono-shock. The rear panel neatly merges with the dull-silver pillion grab rails while an extended tail holds the rear number plate and blinkers.

2017 BMW G 310 R Engine and Performance

The new G 310 R will draw power from a newly developed 313cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine with four valves and two overhead camshafts together with electronic fuel injection. The 80 mm bore and the 62.1 mm stroke develops a praiseworthy 34 hp of power at 9,500 rpm and 28Nm of torque at 7,500 rpm. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed transmission. The power-to-weight ratio is healthy too with the unladen weight of the motorcycle tipping the scale at 158.5 kilograms.

2017 BMW G 310 R Safety

Like all BMW motorcycles, the new G 310 R is fitted with ABS as standard. Stopping power will be provided by a 300mm single-disc brake upfront with radially bolted 4-piston fixed caliper and 240mm unit with 2-piston floating calliper at the rear.

2017 BMW G 310 R Technical Specifications

Engine Type and Displacement 313cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, fuel injected engine with four valves and two overhead camshafts Bore x Stroke 80 mm x 62.1 mm Maximum Power 34 hp @ 9,500 rpm Maximum Torque 28Nm @ 7,500 rpm Transmission Synchromesh 6-speed, multiple-disc clutch Weight (Unladen) 158.5 kilograms

2017 BMW G 310 R Image Gallery

2017 BMW G 310 R Video