Toyota Fortuner Grand Canyon Edition Is Just The Upgrade That The Model Needed

Bangalore based Motormind Automotive Design has spun its wand on the previous generation Fortuner and has given the model a new lease of life. The model features various updates to the exterior and the interior while the engine specifications remain unchanged.

Up-front, the model, christened as the Fortuner Grand Canyon Edition, features air vents with LED DRLs that replace the fog lamp section, skid plate with a carbon fibre texture and a honeycomb mesh grille with three integrated orange coloured DRLs. On either side, the model comes equipped with aftermarket alloy wheels and body graphics inspired by the flowing pattern of the Grand Canyon.

At the rear, the Fortuner Grand Canyon Edition receives a redesigned bumper, rear skid plate with a carbon fibre texture, twin exhausts divided by an additional stop lamp and a large spoiler. Changes to the interior of the model are limited to perforated leather seats with a diamond pattern.

Since the modification job is limited to the visual updates, this Fortuner continues to source power from the standard 3.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine that is capable of producing 171 PS of power and 343 Nm of torque. Transmission duties are taken care of by a four speed automatic transmission.

Via Motormind