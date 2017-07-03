‘The Thiverval’ is the astounding Café-Racer version of the Ducati XDiavel you always dreamt of!

What do you get when you marry Italian elegance with striking Belgian lines? Bologna based Ducati Motorcycles gifted two-time AMD Custom-Bike Building Champion Fred Krugger a spanking new XDiavel to find out just that. And the result, ladies and gentlemen, is the bike that you see here – the stunning new ‘Thiverval’.

Combining the power cruiser looks with a café-racer look, this bike challenges the boundaries of possible modifications on the platform. The seductive curves of the Ducati have been replaced with powerful creases that emphasize the aerodynamic shape of the Thiverval.

The signature trellis frame has been covered with flat metal sides to bring about a neater look to the model. As a result, it is the stunning Testastretta 1262cc V-Twin engine block which effortlessly captures all the attraction right away.

The standard bobber XDiavel seat has been replaced with a new café-racer style unit that seats just one rider. Because with a bike like this, who needs a pillion, right? We couldn’t agree more, Mr.Krugger. The corresponding rear foot-pegs and other unnecessary parts were also removed to leave a cleaner overall look.

The Thiverval also ditches the standard right facing twin-exhaust unit on the XDiavel for a stealthier twin-trapezoidal under-seat exhaust setup. The rear now features a rectangular brake light as well which instantly takes one back to the glorious racing bikes developed by Ducati in the early 1960s.

The signature headlight cluster along with the signature single-sided machined swing-arm and the diamond-cut alloy wheels has been retained to maintain the power-cruiser look.

The Thiverval derives its name from a tiny race track near Paris. The one-off bike was officially introduced to the public on July 1 at a demonstration on the Spa-Franchamps Circuit in Belgium – the legendary home of the annual Belgian Grand Prix.