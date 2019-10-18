MG Motor Partners With eChargeBays To Set-up Home Charging Infrastructure For Indian Customers

Recently, Chinese-owned, British carmaker, MG Motor announced its partnership with a Delhi-based start-up, called eChargeBays, to assist customers in setting up charging infrastructure at home for their EV. MG’s partnership with eChargeBays is one of the latest in a series of alliances, as EV charging companies are now aiming to create robust charging infrastructure in the country for the smooth sales of EVs. As part of this partnership, MG Motor India will send experts to identify the best way in which MG ZS EV buyers can install an EV charger at home ahead of the vehicle launch in December 2019.

As part of its commitment of creating an ecosystem for EVs and increasing EV adoption in India, MG Motor has already partnered with Fortum and Delta Electronics India for the fast charging and slow charging segments, respectively. The MG ZS EV is a global product that combines MG’s experience in EV manufacturing with best-in-class technology and design. The MG ZS has already received an exceptional response in international markets, having secured over 2,000 orders within two months of its UK launch.

Also Read: MG Motor Inaugurates A New Experience Store In Mumbai

Speaking on the collaboration, Rajeev Chaba, President & Managing Director, MG Motor India, said, “The government’s recent announcement around creating charging amenities for customers at public places is a positive step for the EV industry. Our latest association is aimed at supporting the government’s EV vision by providing a viable residential EV charging infrastructure. It also highlights MG’s commitment towards going the extra mile and delivering a convenient ownership experience for its EV customers. This partnership is yet another step towards driving EV adoption in the country.”

Speaking on the association, Rajesh Singh, Founder & CEO, eChargeBays, said, “Most prospective EV buyers are hesitant on account of the limited charging infrastructure available. We aim to provide Indian car owners with a robust and safe one-stop solution for their home charging-related needs using our homeCharge solution. Apart from this, eChargeBays will also launch a series of service solutions in the charging infra space which would aim at providing a seamless EV charging experience to EV customers.” MG’s efforts to create the right ecosystem for EVs are part of its long-term commitment to bring environment-friendly mobility solutions in the country and are aligned with the government’s vision to encourage EV adoption in India to bring about a material improvement in air quality.